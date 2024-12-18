28 Holiday-Themed PowerPoint Night Ideas For A Festive Get-Together

Ah, the holidays. School’s out, you’ve got a few days off work, it’s the perfect time for some rest and relaxation with those who matter the most to you. However, for those not in the mood for relaxation or simply want to relax in a really fun and festive way, there are more options than caroling and cookie decorating. The trend of PowerPoint presentation nights has taken the internet by storm, giving people ample opportunity to share their thoughts, theories, or, simply, their favorite things, and no one can say anything about it — they just have to sit and listen.

Looking for an opportunity to talk about your favorite band for 20 minutes (or more!), this may be the activity for you. And given those aforementioned holidays that are creeping closer and closer, why not theme your PowerPoint party around this wonderful time of year? A PowerPoint presentation is a perfect way to spread some holiday cheer, and maybe some knowledge, with your friends and family, adding a new tradition to your end-of-year season in the process.

If you have no idea where to start on a holiday-themed PowerPoint, or perhaps the stress of finals week has your brain feeling a little fried, here are a few ideas to get started this holiday season.

Ranking the Best Holiday Movies

Given the plethora of classic holiday films that come out every single year, this one is sure to have you thinking. (Although I think we can all agree Home Alone ranks in the top 10, at least.)

What is the Best Christmas Song?

To me, the clear answer is “Last Christmas” by Wham!, but I’m sure everyone has their own opinions…

How Sad Everyone Probably Was When They Found Out Santa Wasn’t Real

I’m envisioning this as a 1-10 scale, and then giving funny explanations for each one, like “10/10, I know that you threw a fit and cried to your parents.”

Why You Should Get a P. Louise Advent Calendar

If you haven’t seen that glorious 25-day advent calendar that is worth every cent of that price tag, you will understand the appeal as soon as you do. And, hopefully, someone with the funds will see the appeal, too, after your PowerPoint!

What are the Best Colors of Lights on a Christmas Tree?

Who knew there would be such a debate surrounding Christmas lights? Whether you prefer white, yellow, or multicolored, prove to everyone why you’re correct.

What the Seven Days of Kwanzaa Represent

There are seven principles for the seven days of the week, ranging from unity to creativity, highlighted over the holiday season to be implemented year-round.

The Best Holiday Episodes of Television

If you have been looking for a chance to rant about Downton Abbey or Friends, look no further!

What’s the Best Style of Christmas Decorations?

Do you crave a bit of childlike whimsy in your home? Perhaps you’re more traditional, or even a minimalist. Regardless, there are plenty of styles of Christmas decor, but — really — which one is the best?

Ranking The Best Christmas Cookies

Who cares what Santa’s favorites are? The real question is: What are yours?

What Everyone Would Have Brought For White Elephant

For this presentation, you could assign everyone what gift they would bring, and then say stuff like, “you brought the exact gift that you wanted to buy yourself and then when someone stole it you said you didn’t even want to play anymore.” Called out!

What are the Best Names for Your Elf on the Shelf?

The world needs a comprehensive list of the best names for your favorite holiday buddy.

Compare and Contrast: Holiday Tradition Edition

Even among those who celebrate the same holiday, there are plenty of differences to how each household celebrates. Here’s a great way to share your traditions and learn about those of your friends.

Why is Hanukkah Celebrated for 8 Nights and Days?

Dig into the history and tradition of this Jewish holiday.

Different Ways Christmas is Celebrated Worldwide

In Germany, towns are full of Christmas markets. In Italy, many indulge in the Feast of the Seven Fishes. There are hundreds of different ways Christmas is celebrated worldwide — pick some of your favorites.

Is Die Hard A Christmas Movie?

Will you finally get to the bottom of it?

Why The Traditional Christmas Colors Need an Overhaul

Green and red are a little outdated, right? What would be the perfect combination for some more Christmas spirit? You decide.

What Everyone In The Group’s New Years Resolution Should Be

This theme could be an absolutely hilarious way to call out some of your friends’ not-so-great habits. I’m thinking stuff like, “Maybe stop getting into situationships with guys who are all in the same frat” or “Stop waiting until the night before to study for an exam.” Obviously, don’t be mean with this; if you think your friend could possibly get hurt or offended by your idea, then probably think of another one.

Friend Group Wrapped

The inspo behind this theme is like the Spotify Wrapped that comes out around the holidays every year, but with friend group stats and and memories. Categories could be things like “Top 5 Funniest Moments,” “Top 5 Texters in the Group Chat,” and “Vibe of the Year.”

What Everyone In The Friend Group Needs For Christmas

This theme could also be super hilarious if you get creative with it! Think bigger than just clothes or makeup — you could say stuff like “study skills” and call out your friend’s terrible procrastination habits, or “normal music taste” as a way to poke fun at their hilarious Spotify Wrapped (maybe it’s full of Glee songs like mine was). Again, don’t be mean with this one; think of stuff your friends will also think is funny!

End Of Year Superlatives

Think senior superlatives in your high school yearbook, but with a funny twist! Categories like, “most likely to lose their phone on a night out” or “most likely to sleep through their final exam.”

What Scandal Everyone Would Cause At Their Family Holiday Gatherings

I’ve seen the theme “What would everyone’s scandals be if they were famous?” all over the place, so here is a funny holiday twist on it! I’m thinking things like “being so late they miss dinner,” “forgetting to buy their Secret Santa gift,” or “getting too sloppy around the fam.”

What Kind Of Gingerbread House Everyone Would Make

It’s a personality pic, but with gingerbread houses!

What Kind of Christmas Cookie Everyone Is

Same vibes as the other one. Imagine saying to your most fashion-forward friend, “You would be a decorated sugar cookie because you’re so extra.”

Pyramid Ranking Of Ugly Holiday Sweaters

Use a Dance Moms-style pyramid in order to rank holiday sweater styles, and have each slide reveal the next spot on the pyramid! It would be funny to make it super dramatic like they do in Dance Moms too, and make it seem like the end of the world to be on the bottom of the pyramid.

What Everyone Would Bring To The Elementary School Holiday Potluck

I don’t know if this was a thing everywhere, but my classes in elementary school always had a holiday party the day before winter break started, and everyone in the class would have to bring something to share with everyone. It would be so funny to guess what everyone would have brought.

Holiday Hot Takes

Hot takes always make for such a funny presentation, and you could make one with a holiday theme! For example, mine would be that I don’t really like stuffing.

Holiday Themed “Hear Me Out”

A fun holiday twist on the hilarious TikTok trend of the “hear me out” cakes! Include all of your holiday-related hear me outs, like characters from holiday movies.

Pyramid Ranking of Santa’s Reindeer

Another Dance Moms-style pyramid, but this one is with all of Santa’s reindeer! It would be super funny to make up fake personalities for them and rank them from there.