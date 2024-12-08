If you use TikTok at all, chances are you’ve seen the viral “hear me out” cake trend. To sum it up, the trend involves divulging all of your forbidden and obscure crushes. From animated Disney characters and niche micro-celebrities to the most bizarre answers (I once saw someone say the number eight), nothing is off the table. In fact, the more unhinged, the better!

To take part in this trend, people tape pictures of their “hear me out” crushes to sticks and then one by one, add them to a cake. In my opinion, the trend is funniest when the crushes get progressively more obscure.

With the holidays quickly approaching, why not give this trend a seasonal twist and make a “hear me out” cake — Christmas edition! What better way to get festive than to have a party with your friends and spill all of your most questionable Christmas character crushes? Bake a cake (or cookies, or any treat really) in a holiday flavor, print out your wildest crushes from Christmas movies, play some Christmas music, and you’re all set!

Admittedly, coming up with wild Christmas character crushes is a little tougher than brainstorming for a regular “hear me out cake.” Luckily, as a seasoned Christmas movie-watcher, I’ve got lots of ideas. If you’re planning a holiday “hear me out” cake party and just can’t think of where to begin, I’ve got you. From conventionally attractive characters (technically not “hear me outs,” but they’re acceptable in my opinion), to animated (and stop-motion) icons, I’ve got something for everyone.

So without further adieu, here are my top ideas for a Christmas character “hear me out” cake.

Jack Frost from Rise of the Guardians Young Kris Kringle from Santa Claus is Comin’ To Town Arthur from Arthur Christmas Martha May Whovier from How the Grinch Stole Christmas Jack Skellington from The Nightmare Before Christmas Steve Finch from Deck the Halls Nick Kringle from Noelle The Conductor from The Polar Express Gonzo from The Muppet Christmas Carol Clark Griswold from National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation Hermey the Misfit Elf from Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer Comet from Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer Henry Golding from Last Christmas Luther Krank from Christmas with the Kranks Ming Ming from Elf

You’re welcome!