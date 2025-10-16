10 Halloween-Themed Starbucks Secret Menu Items To Try

When I think of fall and seasonal drinks, I can’t help but associate them with Starbucks. For as long as I can remember, there has always been such a buzz around the company’s seasonal menus. Each year, there are countdowns for the coveted Pumpkin Spice Latte, lineups outside the door for Red Cup Day, and countless “basic” IG pics captured and posted. This year, it’s been no different, and even though Starbucks doesn’t ~officially~ have a Halloween menu the fall vibes are still coming in hot with festive secret menu hacks.

Here’s the spooky thing: The Starbucks secret menu technically doesn’t exist — it never has. However, Starbucks prides itself on drink customization: If you have a recipe or customization request, and Starbucks has the ingredients, consider it done. The secret menu is simply a fabricated term used to share curated drinks online or by word of mouth. Odds are, if somebody orders a “Ghostface Frappuccino” with zero context, the barista will have no idea where to start. But if somebody asks for a Vanilla Bean Frap with mocha drizzle and strawberry puree lining the cup, it will be in their hands in three minutes flat.

So, to celebrate the weather changing and with Oct. 31 right around the corner, check out these creative Halloween-themed Starbucks secret menu drinks to give your next pick-me-up a delightfully spooky twist.