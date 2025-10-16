10 Halloween-Themed Starbucks Secret Menu Items To Try

When I think of fall and seasonal drinks, I can’t help but associate them with Starbucks. For as long as I can remember, there has always been such a buzz around the company’s seasonal menus. Each year, there are countdowns for the coveted Pumpkin Spice Latte, lineups outside the door for Red Cup Day, and countless “basic” IG pics captured and posted. This year, it’s been no different, and even though Starbucks doesn’t ~officially~ have a Halloween menu the fall vibes are still coming in hot with festive secret menu hacks.
Here’s the spooky thing: The Starbucks secret menu technically doesn’t exist — it never has. However, Starbucks prides itself on drink customization: If you have a recipe or customization request, and Starbucks has the ingredients, consider it done. The secret menu is simply a fabricated term used to share curated drinks online or by word of mouth. Odds are, if somebody orders a “Ghostface Frappuccino” with zero context, the barista will have no idea where to start. But if somebody asks for a Vanilla Bean Frap with mocha drizzle and strawberry puree lining the cup, it will be in their hands in three minutes flat.
So, to celebrate the weather changing and with Oct. 31 right around the corner, check out these creative Halloween-themed Starbucks secret menu drinks to give your next pick-me-up a delightfully spooky twist.
- Pumpkin Cookie Crumble Frappuccino
If I were a fan of pumpkin, this would be the drink I’d order. To try this drink, ask for a mocha cookie crumble frappuccino, but swap out the mocha syrup for pumpkin syrup. To spice it up, ask to top the drink off with pumpkin spice topping and cinnamon dolce sprinkles.
- Pumpkin Mocha
I just know that pumpkin fans appreciate all of the unique fall-tasting coffees. To try this drink, simply order an iced white mocha, and ask to add caramel drizzle and pumpkin cold foam.
- Pumpkin Matcha
This is the perfect pumpkin drink for non-coffee fans. To try this fall-flavored tea, order an iced matcha latte with pumpkin cold foam. Additionally, ask to add in one pump of vanilla syrup, one pump of brown sugar syrup, one pump of pumpkin syrup, and top with pumpkin spice topping.
- Candy Bag Cold Brew
This cold brew is perfect if you crave that nostalgic Halloween feeling. It tastes like the whole candy bag was added to this drink! To order, ask for a vanilla sweet cream cold brew. Add one pump of brown sugar syrup, one pump of macadamia nut syrup, mocha and caramel drizzle, and top off with cookie crumble topping.
- Caramel Lover’s Coffee
If you wish caramel apples were still handed out when trick-or-treating, start with an iced triple blond espresso in a venti cup. Add two pumps of caramel syrup and two pumps of brown sugar syrup. Line the cup with caramel drizzle and add salted caramel cold foam.
- Pecan Honey Oat Chai
This drink is practically pecan pie in a cup, and what could be more fall-feeling than that? To order this drink, ask for an oatmilk iced chai latte. Add in two pumps of honey blend syrup, one pump of vanilla syrup, and one pump of pecan syrup. Top the drink with pecan nondairy cold foam, cinnamon dolce topping, and pecan crunch topping.
- Monster Mash Refresher
This drink may have been created in the lab, late one night. Be sure to try it before it catches on in a flash! To order this spooky concoction, just ask for a dragon drink with matcha cold foam.
- Witch’s (Cold) Brew
As someone who loves Starbucks’s apple drinks, this is the next best thing. To order this drink, ask for a cold brew with any dairy preference. Add in one pump of brown sugar syrup, one pump of pecan syrup, salted caramel cold foam, and top the drink with caramel drizzle and pecan crunch topping.
- Butterbeer Frappuccino
In my opinion, Harry Potter is so Halloween-coded. The butterbeer frappuccino is one of the oldest and most iconic secret menu items, but with the toffee nut syrup no longer available, the original recipe needs to be adjusted. To get this magical treat, order a vanilla bean frappuccino with one pump of brown sugar syrup, one pump of hazelnut syrup, and lots of caramel drizzle.
- Goblins and Ghouls Trick or Treat Drink
This is the ultimate trick of a drink! It is so scary that it will give goosebumps and jitters to anyone that orders it. To try this tempting drink, order a black pike place with a shot of espresso. Happy Halloween!