I don’t know about you, but the second school starts, I’m thinking about Halloween. I even have friends who start planning their costumes all the way back in July, and you know what? I can’t blame them. Halloween is a college institution, one of the most fun holidays of the school year. And picking a costume is only part of the fun. For those who are 21+, there may be two full weekends of (responsible) partying to be had. And with all that fun to be had, you might be thinking about making yourself a Halloween Borg for 2025.

If you’re anything like me, and before college, you probably had no idea what a Borg is — so, let me get you caught up. Borg is an acronym for “Blackout Rage Gallon.” And to be clear, it’s more fun (and way less scary) than the title insinuates. A Borg typically consists of a gallon-sized jug of water, a fifth of the liquor of your choice, and some kind of liquid flavoring like MiO or Crystal Light (although you can honestly put whatever you want in your Borg — even nonalcoholic drinks). The final component to make a Borg a Borg is giving it a name. These are usually a play on words including the word “Borg” in it somewhere, though your imagination is free to run wild. But since your brain is already preoccupied with costume ideas, I compiled a list of 15 Halloween Borg names so you don’t have to.

Nightmare on borg street

A play on the classic movie, you could even pair this one with a Freddie Krueger costume. 

Frankenborg

This is perfect for those who are excited for Guillermo del Toro’s upcoming film.

Borgus Pocus

Hocus Pocus is one of my favorite spooky movies, and Sarah Jessica Parker’s character would make the perfect costume to go with this Borg.

Borgtober

Simple, yet effective. 

Jason Borghees 

I will always be scared of a Jason mask. 

“Double, Double, Borg and Trouble” 

I know this is a line from Macbeth, but it will always make me think of Harry Potter. (IYKYK.) 

Children of the Borg

Children of the Corn is a cult classic for those cool-girl borgs out there. 

The Borg Witch Project

I’m still scared to go camping after watching that movie. 

Count Borgula

You could even make this Borgferatu if you’re feeling unique. 

Night of the living Borg

A classic movie makes for a classic Borg. 

Trick-or-Borg

Another simple and effective choice.

Witch’s Borg

Because drinking from a Borg quite literally feels like drinking a witches brew. 

The Boorgy Man 

Jude Law was the hottest Boogey Man — I said it.

Texas Borg-saw Massacare 

Scary, but fun!

All Work and no Borg makes Jack a dull boy 

To save my favorite on this list for last, this is the classic line from the Shining. Someone volunteer to dress up like the other creepy twin with me, please! 

