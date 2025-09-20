I don’t know about you, but the second school starts, I’m thinking about Halloween. I even have friends who start planning their costumes all the way back in July, and you know what? I can’t blame them. Halloween is a college institution, one of the most fun holidays of the school year. And picking a costume is only part of the fun. For those who are 21+, there may be two full weekends of (responsible) partying to be had. And with all that fun to be had, you might be thinking about making yourself a Halloween Borg for 2025.

If you’re anything like me, and before college, you probably had no idea what a Borg is — so, let me get you caught up. Borg is an acronym for “Blackout Rage Gallon.” And to be clear, it’s more fun (and way less scary) than the title insinuates. A Borg typically consists of a gallon-sized jug of water, a fifth of the liquor of your choice, and some kind of liquid flavoring like MiO or Crystal Light (although you can honestly put whatever you want in your Borg — even nonalcoholic drinks). The final component to make a Borg a Borg is giving it a name. These are usually a play on words including the word “Borg” in it somewhere, though your imagination is free to run wild. But since your brain is already preoccupied with costume ideas, I compiled a list of 15 Halloween Borg names so you don’t have to.