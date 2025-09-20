I don’t know about you, but the second school starts, I’m thinking about Halloween. I even have friends who start planning their costumes all the way back in July, and you know what? I can’t blame them. Halloween is a college institution, one of the most fun holidays of the school year. And picking a costume is only part of the fun. For those who are 21+, there may be two full weekends of (responsible) partying to be had. And with all that fun to be had, you might be thinking about making yourself a Halloween Borg for 2025.
If you’re anything like me, and before college, you probably had no idea what a Borg is — so, let me get you caught up. Borg is an acronym for “Blackout Rage Gallon.” And to be clear, it’s more fun (and way less scary) than the title insinuates. A Borg typically consists of a gallon-sized jug of water, a fifth of the liquor of your choice, and some kind of liquid flavoring like MiO or Crystal Light (although you can honestly put whatever you want in your Borg — even nonalcoholic drinks). The final component to make a Borg a Borg is giving it a name. These are usually a play on words including the word “Borg” in it somewhere, though your imagination is free to run wild. But since your brain is already preoccupied with costume ideas, I compiled a list of 15 Halloween Borg names so you don’t have to.
- Nightmare on borg street
-
A play on the classic movie, you could even pair this one with a Freddie Krueger costume.
- Frankenborg
-
This is perfect for those who are excited for Guillermo del Toro’s upcoming film.
- Borgus Pocus
-
Hocus Pocus is one of my favorite spooky movies, and Sarah Jessica Parker’s character would make the perfect costume to go with this Borg.
- Borgtober
-
Simple, yet effective.
- Jason Borghees
-
I will always be scared of a Jason mask.
- “Double, Double, Borg and Trouble”
-
I know this is a line from Macbeth, but it will always make me think of Harry Potter. (IYKYK.)
- Children of the Borg
-
Children of the Corn is a cult classic for those cool-girl borgs out there.
- The Borg Witch Project
-
I’m still scared to go camping after watching that movie.
- Count Borgula
-
You could even make this Borgferatu if you’re feeling unique.
- Night of the living Borg
-
A classic movie makes for a classic Borg.
- Trick-or-Borg
-
Another simple and effective choice.
- Witch’s Borg
-
Because drinking from a Borg quite literally feels like drinking a witches brew.
- The Boorgy Man
-
Jude Law was the hottest Boogey Man — I said it.
- Texas Borg-saw Massacare
-
Scary, but fun!
- All Work and no Borg makes Jack a dull boy
-
To save my favorite on this list for last, this is the classic line from the Shining. Someone volunteer to dress up like the other creepy twin with me, please!