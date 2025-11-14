15 “Grandma Hobby” Gift Ideas To Buy Your Bestie Who Wants To Scroll Less

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

With the holidays on the horizon, it’s time to start shopping for gifts for your loved ones. Gift-giving isn’t always as simple as taking a quick trip to the mall and buying something off the rack, though. The best gifts require a lot of effort to show your loved ones you pay attention to their hobbies, interests, and lifestyles.

If you’re already cracking under the pressure of finding the perfect presents this holiday season, I have one suggestion for where to begin your search: grandma hobbies. If you’re unfamiliar, a “grandma hobby” is the internet’s beloved term for any hobby that you’d commonly find a grandma doing. Think sewing, baking, and solving puzzles, for instance. The catch is, you don’t need to be a grandma to partake in these hobbies. A grandma hobby, ultimately, is something you enjoy doing at home that keeps you from doomscrolling on your phone — regardless of your age or gender.

You might have loved ones who already partake in a grandma hobby, so finding a related gift would be a sweet way to support them. Or maybe you’ve noticed your bestie is super stressed with her college classes, and a hobby-themed gift could be a thoughtful stress-reliever. No matter who you’re shopping for, here are 15 grandma hobby gifts that are sure to impress your loved ones this holiday season.

Camp Snap Camp Snap Custom Camera ($85) If you’ve been on Instagram at all the past couple of years, you know that digital camera photos are super popular. For a social media-savvy loved one or anyone who wants to take up photography, this customized, no-screen digital camera is a perfect choice. See on Camp Snap

David & Charles Next-Level Needlepoint by Emma Homent ($22) For the artistic stitchers in your life, this needlepoint book is full of pattern ideas and step-by-step stitch tutorials to take their needlepoint skills to the next level. See on Amazon

Ohuhu Ohuhu Honolulu 104 Colors Dual Tips Alcohol Art Markers ($95) Coloring is possibly the easiest and most nostalgic grandma hobby out there. This marker set is all the rage on #ColoringTok (yes, there’s a whole TikTok community for it). It’s a great starter pack for anyone new to the hobby. See on Ohuhu

Berrie Coloring Berrie Coloring Volume 4 Coloring Book ($10) If you’re gifting a marker set, you may as well throw in a good coloring book, too. This book is detailed enough for advanced coloring artists (aka adults), but still cute and nostalgic. See on Amazon

Crosley Crosley Voyager Bluetooth Record Player ($109) Hobby-related gifts don’t just have to be crafty. Keeping a vinyl collection and twirling around to your favorite songs is a hobby, too. For any music lovers in your life, consider gifting them this record player. See on Urban Outfitters

XZHLOYM Xzhloym Woodland Animal Cookie Cutter Set ($13) The baker in your life is sure to love some cute baking accessories. This woodland animal cookie cutter set is both creative and functional. See on Amazon

Galison Bookshop Galison Bookshop Afternoon 500-Piece Puzzle ($20) Puzzles are a mindful way to spend some time away from phone screens. Plus, they act as the perfect aesthetic coffee table accessory. See on Puzzedly

Papier Papier Enchanted Hardcover Notebook ($32) Whether it’s for journaling or daily to-do lists, everyone needs a good notebook. This hardcover notebook is completely customizable, from the name on the cover to the type of paper inside. See on Papier

MATRYOSHKADOLLSHOP MatryoshkaDollShop Magnetic Needle Case ($10) Crafty hobbies can get chaotic and messy. This magnetic needle case is the perfect stocking stuffer for anyone who sews, needlepoints, or embroiders to help them keep their needles all in one place. See on Etsy

Clarkson Potter/Ten Speed Bad B*tch in the Kitch by Cassie Yeung ($32) For days when your loved ones want to stay off their phones, scrolling through TikTok to find a dinner recipe isn’t ideal. Instead, surprise them with a fun cookbook this holiday season. Bad B*tch in the Kitch by influencer and TV chef Cassie Yeung is perfect for anyone who loves Asian takeout and wants to recreate it at home — without having to replay the same 60-second recipe video over and over. See on Barnes & Noble

Rifle Paper Co. Rifle Paper Co. Letter Writing Set ($40) Texting and tagging friends on social media posts is fun, but writing a letter is so much more thoughtful. This letter-writing set is the perfect hobby-themed gift for the writer in your life. Who knows? Maybe they’ll send you a thank-you note with a card from this set. See on Rifle Paper Co.

Hasbro Hasbro Scrabble Crossword Game ($30) A board game is an easy way to take a break from doomscrolling, and no board game says “grandma hobby” more than classic Scrabble. See on Amazon

Our Place Our Place Bakeware Set ($159) Spice up your loved one’s kitchen with this color-coordinated bakeware set. It’s a great universal gift for anyone who loves to bake or cook. See on Our Place

Berkley Books Emily Henry 3-Book Boxed Set ($29) Hobbies don’t always need to be about creating something. Sometimes, the best way to spend a relaxing, no-screen night is curled up with a good book (or three). Your romance-obsessed or BookTok-loving bestie is sure to love this Emily Henry book set. See on Target