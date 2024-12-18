The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

December has arrived, so holiday shopping is officially underway. As the midway point of this festive month approaches, time is winding down for you to find outstanding gifts for your friends and family. There are several things to consider when it comes to a holiday gift for a loved one, including what they like, the cost of certain items, and, most importantly, the time a gift will take to ship. One-day shipping is a life-saver at this point. No matter when you order our gifts online, you want them to arrive before Christmas — nobody wants to be left giftless on the holiday.

For last-minute shoppers, the stakes may be higher. Although plenty of delivery services work to ramp up delivery during the holidays, there is always the possibility of your package being delayed and not arriving before Christmas. But there is no need to freak out — this is where the beauty of one-day shipping comes in! Several very thoughtful gifts have one-day shipping available so that they will arrive on time and your friends and family can enjoy them on the big holiday! Here are 13 last-minute gifts with shipping that will still arrive before Christmas!

Nordstrom/OSEA OSEA Bestsellers Body Care Set ($52) For the skincare lover in your life, you *need* to grab them this OSEA set. The set includes Undaria Algae Body Oil, Anti-Aging Body Balm, Salts of the Earth Body Scrub, and Andaria Algae Body Butter. These cruelty-free body care items are definitely bestsellers for a reason. See On Nordstrom

Udreamer Udreamer Bluetooth Portable Suitcase Record Player ($41) Music lovers are all about finding the new best new ways to enjoy their favorite artists. And yes, vinyl is back and better than ever. This record player is portable and can be brought to friend and family gatherings so that everyone can enjoy the sound of Chappell Roan and Taylor Swift in a unique way. See On Walmart

Dash 2.6qt Express Digital Tasti-Crisp Nonstick Air Fryer ($50) Calling all cookers! This Dash Air Fryer is available at Target and Amazon and can make a wonderful gift to a friend or your parents. This air fryer has excellent capacity for fries, chicken wings, vegetables, and so much more. This will make a great last-minute gift because of its price and the quick one-day shipping through Target and Amazon. See On Target

Hecef Hecef 17 inCH Bamboo Cheese Board and Knife Set ($34) Who doesn’t love a good charcuterie board? This set is a total upgrade from a simple board option. It includes a magnetic knife holder, four cheese knives, two ceramic serving bowls, four forks, and a second little flower-shaped tray. If your gift recipient loves to entertain, this will be their favorite new thing to use. See On Walmart

Beats Beats – Solo Buds True Wireless Earbuds ($60) Make the holidays sound a little sweeter with these Beats wireless earbuds. Coming in three colors, these earbuds are great for traveling and have an 18-hour battery life. See On Best Buy

Fujifilm Fujifilm Instax Mini 12 Instant Camera Pack ($140) Say cheese! If you have a freelance photographer in your life who’s looking for a fun way to take and get instant photos, then this mini camera will make a wonderful gift for them! Plus, it comes with multiple film refills, a photo book, and a carrying case. Everything they could possibly need is in this bundle. See On Fujifilm

Kindle Kindle Paperwhite (8 GB) ($97) Psst! To anyone who loves reading and electronics, the Kindle Paperwhite is on sale. With a 6.8-inch display and a 10-week battery life, the Kindle Paperwhite is amongst the top E-book products. With a slim and easy hold, this Kindle is great for easy storage — and even better, because all your favorite books will be in one place. This would be a great gift to a loved one… or yourself! See On Kindle

Owala Owala Stainless Steel Triple Layer Insulated Travel Tumbler ($30) Owala is one of the it-girl water bottles of our times, and for good reason. This travel tumbler can hold up to 40 ounces of hot or cold liquid…and can keep them the perfect temperature for hours on end. Plus you have the option to use a straw or remove it for sipping. This is def a necessity for a commuter. See On Owala

BESTINNKITS BESTINNKITS Smart Coffee Warmer($26) Could you imagine what life would be like if you could have hot coffee 24/7 without rewarming it? Well, no need to imagine — it’s a reality! This coffee mug warmer doesn’t just warm coffee but tea, milk, hot chocolate, and all your favorite hot liquids! The warmer is waterproof and can work with all your favorite mugs in three different temperatures. See On BESTINNKITS

Fullstar Fullstar Vegetable Chopper ($30) After using this Fullstar gadget, chopping veggies might become your favorite task while cooking. This four-in-one chopper is perfect for slicing and dicing multiple vegetables. It comes with all the tools you’ll need to start chopping! Available in three different colors, this veggie chopper is currently only $30 on Amazon and arrives before Christmas, so your loved one who enjoys cooking will undoubtedly enjoy this as a gift! See On Fullstar

Logrotate LOGROTATE Moon Lamp ($20) With an adjustable brightness and over 16 colors, this moon lamp is an ideal gift for the kiddos! With its unique night light ability and the aesthetic of an actual full moon, it is just the right lamp to lighten up a kid’s bedroom or nursery. Available in nine different sizes, the 4.8-inch light is only $20 on Amazon and will arrive before Christmas! See On Logrotate

AuKing AuKing Projector ($68) Who wants to spend hundreds of dollars on movie tickets and snacks when you can bring the big screen into your home? The AuKing projector is an excellent gift for a friend or family member, allowing them to turn any room in their home into a movie theater. How cool is that? And with the 1080p resolution, this portable projector will bring sharp and clear images. See On AuKing

GETPALS Wireless Charger iPhone Charging Station ($22) With this three-in-one charging station, your family member or friend will never leave their house without a fully charged phone, headphones, and smartwatch ever again. This wireless charger works for multiple Apple products, including the iPhone 16 and Apple Watch 10. This would make a great last-minute gift that’s perfect for all ages! See On Amazon

This article was originally published on December 17, 2023.