16 “Grandma Hobbies” To Try During The Cold Weather

As stores shift their window displays from Halloween to the winter holidays (even though it’s literally still October — I mean, what about November, fam?), it’s time to break out the big coats and fuzzy boots. While winter doesn’t technically start until Dec. 21, the change in weather and general love for the holiday season mean that winter comes whenever you say it does. So, if you’re ready to say goodbye to apple-picking and corn mazes and hello to snowmen and ice-skating, go for it! However, the snow, cold winds, and the sun setting at 4 p.m. might equate to spending more time indoors, and you can only rewatch Gilmore Girls and doomscroll for so long.

But! While doomscrolling, you may have noticed a few people posting about their favorite activities, such as crocheting, knitting, or scrapbooking — aka “grandma hobbies,” which are basically just traditional, creative, and hands-on activities that you might most commonly associate with a grandma. They also happen to be the ideal indoor activities for any day, but they are especially perfect for when you are trying to get out of the cold or when you just need a chill day to recover from Halloweekend. Slow things down and take some time for yourself, or make a big ol’ pot of apple cider and get your friends together for any of these 16 grandma hobbies this winter.

Crocheting

Crocheting has had a resurgence thanks to social media platforms like TikTok, Instagram, and Pinterest — each filled with tutorials for beginners, masters, and anyone in between. If you’re already thinking about the best gifts for the holiday season (it’s never too early to start!), a homemade, crocheted gift is a great way to go.

Completing a Coloring Book

There are plenty of “adult” coloring books out there that make for the most zen night in. The patterns tend to be more geometric and “complex” than your average coloring book. However, no judgment for choosing whatever coloring book you want!

Canning

OK, hear me out. While canning might be uncommon, this is the perfect way to get you set up for the colder winter months. Get some glass mason jars, a large pot with a lid, a canning rack, and your desired ingredients. Then, fill the jars with your prepared food, fasten the lids, and submerge them in boiling water to keep the contents inside fresh for months.

Knitting

As the weather drops, it might be time for a new scarf or hat, maybe even a new pair of gloves, so why not knit your own?

Reading a Book

How quintessentially winter is it to relax on the couch or in bed, hot cocoa steaming on a side table, with a book in hand? Throw a cozy robe or blanket into the mix, and nothing could be better.

Puzzling

Whether you’re a fan of sudoku, crossword, or jigsaw, there is a puzzle out there for you! Pop on a podcast or rewatch your favorite “zone-out” movie in the background and puzzle away.

Baking

So many Gen Zers have fond memories of visiting their grandma and snacking on homemade cookies and sweets, and those baking skills didn’t pop up magically overnight; you gotta start practicing ASAP!

Birdwatching

There are no rules of birdwatching that state you have to watch birds outside. In fact, as long as you have a window, you can do so from the comfort of your own home, ideally while wrapped up in a cozy blanket, drink in hand.

Scrapbooking

Come on, this one is a given. Scrapbooking is a great way to keep old memories fresh and consolidate your photos into some place other than your phone. Plus, it makes for an adorable piece of coffee table decor.

Playing a Board Game

Why not try out a collaborative grandma activity for you and your fellow grandma friends? While not all board games make for a relaxing evening (Monopoly, I’m looking at you…), classics such as Candy Land, Scrabble, and Yahtzee can make for the best winter memories.

Jewelry-Making

Grab some beads and string, and you’re already halfway there! Get even fancier with some cool, thrifted pendants and build a jewelry collection that you can eventually pass on to your grandchildren.

Needlepointing

You might recognize needlepoint from your grandma’s pillows or cushions, but it has had a serious glow-up in recent years. Get started with some needlepoint kits, and you’ll be able to create some beautiful work.

Embroidering

@rosieembroidery_ ✨ 15 embroidery stitches you NEED to know! ✨ I always get asked, “I really want to try embroidery, but I don’t know where to start!” So, I designed this pattern specifically for beginners to learn and practice different stitches. It includes a mix of basic and decorative stitches, ones I personally find super useful for hand embroidery. Creating this was so satisfying, and it reminded me how lovely it is to slow down and focus on the basics. 🪡 Stitches included: 1️⃣ Running stitch 2️⃣ Split stitch 3️⃣ Back stitch 4️⃣ Chain stitch 5️⃣ Fly stitch 6️⃣ Blanket stitch 7️⃣ Stem stitch 8️⃣ Couching stitch 9️⃣ French knot 🔟 Brick stitch 1️⃣1️⃣ Weave backstitch 1️⃣2️⃣ Whipped backstitch 1️⃣3️⃣ Woven wheel stitch 1️⃣4️⃣ Lazy daisy stitch 1️⃣5️⃣ Satin stitch Have you tried any of these? Which one is your favourite? Let me know in the comments! 👇💬 #handembroidery #embroideryforbeginners #learnembroidery #EmbroideryStitches #diycrafts #slowstitching #stitchtok #CapCut ♬ Soft Sunlight (Lofi) – Prodbyecho

This meticulous hobby has made a comeback in recent years and is a perfect way to add a personal touch to tote bags, jackets, and more.

Journaling

Journaling is already a favorite activity among many, but I am talking proper journaling — with pressed flowers and everything. Here, you can get really creative and appreciate the small things you notice during the day, and it creates a lovely keepsake to look back on.

Making Origami

Hoping to build up your cognitive skills? Origami is great for things like concentration and patience, and teaches you that, even if you make a mistake, just unfold and try again.

Candle-Making

Combine any of these grandma skills with lighting a candle, and it cannot be beat. But why not try to make your own candle with your favorite scent? Maybe it can be one you can’t even find in stores!