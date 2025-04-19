If you were anywhere near social media on April 5, chances are you saw the “Hands Off” protests happening across the country. Supported by over 150 organizations, the movement condemned the actions of the current administration, with most fingers pointed to President Donald Trump and cabinet member Elon Musk.

April 5 brought together over 14,000 protests across all 50 states. And the momentum isn’t slowing down — the organization behind the protest, 50501, is gearing up for another protest on April 19, a date chosen to mirror the start of the American Revolution. The goal this time? To mobilize 3.5% of the U.S. population — over 11 million people — to demand change on everything from mass deportations to voting rights.

But here’s the thing: Political involvement doesn’t have to look like marching or chanting in the streets. Some students might not feel safe or able to protest due to health, accessibility, anxiety, personal boundaries, or even scheduling conflicts — and that’s completely valid. Just because you’re not holding a sign doesn’t mean you don’t care. There are plenty of ways to engage with the issues that matter to you in a way that fits your lifestyle, values, and needs.

Here are seven ways to be politically involved — no protest signs required.

Attend a Town Hall

Local town halls are where community-level change happens, whether you decide to attend in your hometown or college town (or both) is up to you. Showing up, listening, and asking questions can give you direct insight into how decisions are made — and how to influence them.

Support Marginalized-Owned Businesses Over Major Corporations

I know big online retailers can sometimes feel essential for those last-minute one-day shipping needs, but where you spend your money matters. Choosing to support Black-owned, Indigenous-owned, Latinx-owned, queer-owned, and other minority-owned businesses can be a political act that helps shift attention and resources back into communities you care about.

Donate Money (If You Can)

Even $5 toward a mutual aid fund, legal defense fund, or grassroots organization can make a difference. Supporting people doing the work on the ground allows movements to grow and sustain.

Follow & Boost Digital Media Platforms

Independent media outlets often cover stories mainstream outlets miss (or intentionally don’t cover). Following, sharing, and engaging with these platforms can help amplify voices and issues that matter — especially to Gen Z. There are also a ton of independent journalists on Substack that you can follow and support as well.

Join a Political Club on Campus

From student government to clubs that are aligned with specific causes, your school probably has orgs where you can plug in, meet like-minded peers, and plan action beyond protests. It’s a great way to build community and make real change locally.

Educate Yourself

Activism starts with understanding. Whether you’re reading books, watching documentaries, or following creators who break things down, staying informed helps you make intentional choices and understand the context behind what’s happening in the world.

Share Your Knowledge

Once you’ve done your research and feel confident in your understanding of an issue you care about, why not share your viewpoint? Not everyone has the time to dive deep into policies or keep up with the news — so if you do, speak up. Whether it’s a quick post on your IG Story, a convo with friends, or even a slightly heated discussion at family dinner, spreading accurate, digestible info is a way to be politically involved.

Not everyone can protest, and that’s okay. What matters is figuring out how you can show up in a way that feels real — and sustainable — for you.