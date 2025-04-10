If you were in or near a major city in the U.S. — or just active on social media — on April 5, 2025, you probably saw something about the “Hands Off” protests that swept the nation. Over 1,4000 “Hands Off!” mass-action rallies were held across all 50 states, where individuals gathered to protest the actions of President Donald Trump’s current administration, advocate for “the end to this billionaire power grab,” and fight for various causes that matter to them. Now, 50501, the same group that helped organize the April 5 mass protest, is now organizing another protest on April 19 — and it’s expected to be a big one.

First of all, let’s take about the date of this protest: April 19, 1775, was the start date of the American Revolution, and in parallel with this historical date, 50501’s next protest date will be Saturday, April 19, 2025. The groups participating in the upcoming April 19 day of protests have pointed to a range of grievances they want to speak about, from proposed Social Security cuts to the Trump administration’s increasingly aggressive crackdown on immigration. In an Instagram post from April 6, 50501 stated a goal of having 3.5% of the U.S. population — which is more than 11 million people — participate.

Whether you’re interested in participating or just want to be informed about what may be to come, here’s what else to know about 50501’s April 19 protest.

When and Where Will The April 19 Protests Be?

Much like the April 5 protest, the April 19 protest is expected to have events across the country — check out 50501’s social media for more information. You can also visit 50501’s website for updates.

Is There Anything I Can Do To Support The Cause If I Can’t March?

It can be easy to think protesting and physically marching are the only ways to support the causes that are important to you. A few ways you can showcase your passion for a cause is by signing petitions, writing letters and scheduling meetings with your local representatives and politicians, and raising awareness in your own life by opening up productive conversation with those around you. Regardless of what you believe in and stand for, remember to practice your self-expression safely, both for yourself and for those around you.