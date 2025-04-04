On April 5, a nationwide protest known as the “Hands Off” movement is set to take place, with organizers calling on students, workers, and everyday people to walk out of schools and jobs to demand change. The protest is supported by over 150 organizations, including Planned Parenthood, the Human Rights Campaign, the ACLU, and Pride at Work.

The protest focuses on defending democracy against key figures in the current administration, including President Donald Trump and Elon Musk. Participants are encouraged to disrupt “business as usual” to draw attention to issues such as the rollback of DEI initiatives, attempts to dismantle the Department of Education, economic policies favoring the wealthy, and cuts to essential social services like Social Security and Medicare. ​

With calls to action circulating across TikTok and Instagram, the protest is gaining traction. Flyers and posts encourage participants to “step away from normal life” for one day and show what democracy could look like when people refuse to stay silent. The event is expected to have more than a million people taking to the streets across the country, with locations in every single state. Event organizers are planning marches, rallies, and demonstrations to make a unified public statement about the future of democracy.

But as support for the protest grows, not everyone is planning to participate. Across social media, some Black creators and activists have spoken out about choosing to sit this one out — and they’re sharing why opting out doesn’t mean disengaging.

Why Are Some Black Activists Sitting This One Out?

As the Hands Off protests approaches, some Black creators are explaining why they’re not joining in — and their reasons are getting a lot of attention online.

Black creators have expressed their hesitation about participating in the April 5 protest, sharing concerns about safety, burnout, and the emotional weight of constantly being called on to take action. Many have pointed out that while protest is important, it can also come with risks — especially for marginalized communities who have historically been on the front lines. For some, this protest feels like another moment where Black people are expected to show up and do the heavy lifting — without assurance that their specific concerns will be validated or protected. TikTok creator @shariimarie2 said in a video, “The reason people are sitting out is it’ll be dangerous for us, [law enforcement] will come for us.”

Protesting Isn’t the Only Way to Participate

For some students (myself included), opting out of the April 5 protest is a way to prioritize safety and mental health, or to choose a different method of activism. Whether it’s sharing information on social media, talking with friends and classmates about the current state of the nation, or taking time to reflect and recharge, there are so many valid ways to engage with the issues this protest is raising.

Many Black activists emphasize that resistance doesn’t always have to be loud to be effective. Choosing how and when to show up — especially during a time of political tension — can be an empowering decision in itself. TikTok creator @ashleytheebarroness said in a video, “We are protecting our people, we’re staying home, we’re building offline, we’re organizing smarter. Because we don’t need to be in the streets to prove that our rage is real.”

The Hands Off protest is shaping up to be a significant moment in 2025’s political landscape, especially as concerns about democracy and civil rights continue to grow. For some, taking to the streets on April 5 is a powerful way to take action. For others, especially within the Black community, stepping back is a conscious, strategic choice.

At the end of the day, both decisions are totally valid. Whether you’re protesting, organizing, sharing resources, or simply staying informed, your voice matters — and how you choose to use it is up to you.