From work week to bid day, themes for sorority rush are always so fun to check out. They’re often chic and cute, allowing college women to show off their best style in order to attract their ideal PNMs (and gain clout on social media). However, there’s an emerging trend in sorority rush themes that has been catching RushTok fans’ attention lately: being funny.

Honestly, I’m all for the funny sorority rush theme. Going through sorority recruitment, in any capacity (either as a PNM or an active member), is absolutely exhausting, and everyone involved is definitely putting the hours in. So, I think it would be awesome for everyone to show up in the morning and just have a good laugh at each other’s outfits, putting the whole sorority in high spirits and making everything feel a little bit less serious for a moment (because everyone who has ever been through recruitment knows that it feels like the most serious thing in the world when you’re right in the middle of it). A funny little costume can definitely help to take the edge off of a super stressful week, and judging by the rave reviews the Blue Kappas got during fall rush 2024, it seems like the internet is all for it.

Although funny sorority rush themes will most likely get used during work week, they can also apply to certain rush events, or even bid day! So, here are 13 funny themes for spring rush 2025 that will definitely be able to lift spirits and get some funny conversations flowing!

Wacky Hair Day

This one is a wacky throwback to elementary school dress up days, but I think it would be so fun to bring it back! I’m envisioning temporary hair dye, objects in the hair, the whole nine yards.

Dress Up Like A Grandma

This one is so funny, and also pretty easy to execute. The idea is pretty self-explanatory, and everyone will be in comfy outfits!

Dress Up Like Sitcom Characters

This theme also could be taken in so many directions, with a million characters from tons of shows to choose from, like Friends, New Girl, Abbott Elementary, and so many more. Because these shows are already hilarious, you’re sure to be in for some laughs.

Why Is This In My Closet?

@phimuwcu we’re just silly goofy gals🤭Stay tuned to see more fun themes we do!! ♬ origineel geluid – 𝐤𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐚

I went to a party one time where this was the theme and it was actually so funny to see everyone’s outfits and hear the stories behind them. It quite literally will be the most random assortment of clothes and accessories ever, and will make for some pretty hilarious pictures.

Middle School Dance

Another throwback theme, the idea is to dress as your middle school self would. (For me, that’d be short skater dresses with high-top Converse.)

Minions

Picture a hundred or so yellow Minions running around your sorority house — and bonus points if your director of recruitment dressed like Gru!

Dress Up Like Someone Else In Your Chapter

This one will really show off how close your chapter is, especially if you can make your costumes based on things that are super niche about each sister and their style or interests!

Dress Up Like Frat Boys

All you need is a backwards hat and a polo and you’re all set. (“U up?” texts optional.)

Meme Day

This is another theme that I have seen quite a few times, but because it’s so dependent on what’s trending on the internet at the time, it will pretty much always feel fresh and funny, even more so when people really commit to the bit.

Dress As Your “Hear Me Out”

This one would definitely get people talking (because I know some of you have had some interesting “hear me out” crushes).

Dress Up As Your Bitmoji

This could be a funny test to see if all your friends actually look like their Bitmojis in real life! Even though everyone would most likely be in pretty simple fits, the theme itself is still cute and funny.

Make An Alliteration Of Your Name

This objective of this theme would basically be to pick something that also starts with the same letter as your first name, and to make a costume out of it. For example, my name is Maia, so I could do something like “Magic Maia” and dress up like a magician or Magic Mike.

Dress Up As Your Type

This is another super silly one that I see often, but honestly, it never disappoints! There are also so many different directions to take this in, and it’s hilarious seeing how people do it.