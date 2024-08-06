POV: College women dressed in various styles of wacky blue outfits have taken over your FYP. If you are following sorority rush on TikTok, you def know what I’m talking about: A group of Kappa Kappa Gammas are pulling out all the stops to encourage potential new members (PNMs) to #rushthekey. But who are these blue Kappas — as TikTok is lovingly calling them — and what’s the story behind their kooky videos?

In numerous TikToks posted the week of Aug. 5, Kappa Kappa Gamma members from the University of Oklahoma are showing off how they’re representing their sorority during fall rush. Dancing around as blue butterflies, witches, and Avatar character outfits, these sorority members are capturing viewers’ attention by straying from the usual “gals in cute outfits dancing to hit songs” pre-rush promo videos. And what I mean by that is, typically, when it comes to social media rush content, many Panhellenic sororities take a more traditional approach regarding their themes and outfits. No shade, those are fun too — but OU’s KKG TikToks are just hitting different.

Viewers on TikTok are certainly feeling their vibes. “I’ll never skip an ou kappa blue girl video,” one person commented on an Aug. 5 video. Another commenter wrote: “I’ve seen every video from this theme and I am so obsessed.”

And as for the blue? Kappa Kappa Gamma’s colors are light and dark blue, so it makes sense the sorority sisters would go for a blue-on-blue theme.

It turns out, this actually isn’t the first year OU’s KKG chapter has gone with this all-out, all-blue theme. OU KKG also went viral on TikTok for similar reasons in both 2022 and 2023 during fall rush, so it seems like these ladies are committed to challenging the norms of fall rush.