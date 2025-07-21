While many of us are probably dreading back-to-school season, now that it’s around the corner, it’s getting harder and harder to avoid. Whether you are starting at a new school or entering your final year of college, it can feel pretty nerve-wracking to prepare for yet another year on essays, exams, and all that comes in between. But you know what always works for me to see the bright side of back-to-school season? Living vicariously through the incoming college freshmen during rush season. As much as I dread a new school year, I look forward to fall rush just as much. And while rush hasn’t *officially* started yet, it is almost time for work week, which is basically the pre-party to the main event.

If you don’t know, work week is when current members of sororities prepare to recruit new members — decorating their house, planning conversation topics, and getting their outfits approved, among other activities. To the outside viewer, though, the best part of work week is the themes. Where rush week and bid day themes are typically cute and on-trend, work week themes can be much more casual, or even silly, if that’s the kind of thing a sisterhood is into. Personally, I love tuning into RushTok specifically so I can look for the funniest work week themes, which sororities show off in behind-the-scenes videos from their houses.

If you are one of the people in charge of planning these themes, however, it can be a bit hard to come up with some fun and fresh ideas. Don’t worry — after literal years of scrolling RushTok, I feel more than prepared to share my wisdom. Below, here are 12 funny sorority work week theme ideas for your use in your upcoming festivities.

“You’re Cute Jeans”

In this silly take on Kris and Kendall Jenner’s iconic convo, this theme requires sisters to wear a full denim outfit. (This theme could also be called Canadian tuxedo, IYKYK).

“Hunting” for the best

This could either be a cute theme or a funny one — or honestly both. Camo and face paint makes this the perfect theme, and since camo has been so trendy, it’s bound to already be in many members’ closets. (I personally have a vision in my head of Trisha Paytas’s war meme.)

“Why Is This In My Closet?”

You know that one thing that’s just sitting in your closet, taunting you? Maybe it’s a costume you bought for a mixer three semesters ago, or the high school dance team uniform you just can’t seem to get rid of. Whatever it is, it’ll make for a great story — and an even better work week outfit!

Kentucky Derby

Get out your biggest hats, ladies. Actually, TBH, this could just be a contest for the most outrageous hat. Bonus points to whoever shows up in a horse costume.

Rhyme without reason

This theme is best done in pairs, with each person dressed like a random rhyme. An example could be “hall of fame and walk of shame,” or “dad bod and hot rod.” The only limits for this theme are the limits of your imagination.

Candy Land

Whether you want to dress up like your favorite candy or go complete Willy Wonka with it, do what your heart desires. You could honestly get candy and just like… tape it to your shirt to eat during the party. Actually, that may be my most genius idea yet.

Tea Party

Now, when I say tea party, I don’t mean florals and doilies. I mean like the Boston Tea Party. Wear the full white wig and jodhpurs getup and go wild.

Dress like your type

A truly iconic theme party idea. Whether you like older men, athletes, or Transformers-era Meghan Fox, the options are endless. I truly year for the day I get to dress up like Pedro Pascal as literally any of his roles.

Dress like a frat boy

A flat cap, Havaianas, and khakis are the ultimate frat boy uniform. Just add a Solo cup and Axe body spray and you may start giving some other chapter members scary flashbacks.

Construction Zone

Dust off your Doc Martins and Timberlands for this one. Or your big pylon costume. No judgment from me!

Your Favorite Bald Person

You know what? Your hair is going to have to be perfect for all of rush week, so why not take a day and just… pretend you don’t have any? This theme is kinda niche, but hilarious!

Dress up like Grandma

For those girls out there who have a muumuu, this is your perfect theme. Any excuse to wear my caftan and slippers and I’m there!