I don’t know about you, but there are only a couple things I’m looking forward to lately. The holiday menu release at Dunkin’ is one of them, and Wicked: For Good is the other. (What can I say? I’m a simple creature.) I spend most of the year either drinking Peppermint Mochas, or wishing I could be drinking one. Now that the holiday season is fast approaching, I can finally get my hands on a Peppermint Mocha and gear up to watch Wicked: For Good, which will be released on Nov. 21. And in what may be the most exciting collab of the year for someone like me, Dunkin’ is teaming up with Wicked to bring fans exclusive merch and menu items to celebrate the release of the film.

“Wicked: For Good is such a stunning blend of heart, music, and imagination,” Jill Nelson,

chief marketing officer at Dunkin’, said in a press release about the new collab. “Partnering with a story that means so much to fans everywhere gave us the chance to have a little fun with our own world, too. The result is a collaboration that’s playful, creative — and in true Boston fashion, wicked good.”

Here is everything to know about the collab, and the very special video featuring both Jonathan Bailey and Cynthia Erivo.

New Wicked Menu Items

Within this collab, there are two new drinks hitting the menu. First is Wicked Green Matcha, a fun twist on Dunkin’s classic matcha but with flavors of brown sugar and toasted almond flavors. The second drink is a Wicked Pink Refresher, made of strawberry, dragonfruit, and blueberry flavors and sparkling water. The new menu also includes Wicked Munchkins, donut holes made from Dunkin’s classic Old Fashioned Donuts.

New Wicked Merch

Outside of the new menu items, there will also be three new merch items. First, Dunkin’ x Wicked Tumblers ($22.99) are the perfect emotional support drink holder. There will also be a Straw Buddy and Topper set, as well as cup sleeves, to bring Wicked to all your drinking endeavors.

The Dunkin’ X Wicked End Credits Scene

On top of all the merch and yummy new menu items, this collab comes with a Wicked “End Credit Scene,” which is an ad for the collab featuring both Jonathan Bailey and Cynthia Erivo. Both actors play out a “missing scene” from the film in which Elphaba and Fiero find themselves on a late night Dunkin’ run — because just like the rest of us, Oz runs on Dunkin’. If that doesn’t get you excited for the movie, I don’t know what will.