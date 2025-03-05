Ah, yes. It’s finally that time of year again. The birds are chirping, the sun is shining, and I am waving goodbye to my winter gloomies. If you are thinking, “It’s barely the beginning of March,” then shhhh… don’t crush my spirit. In all seriousness, winter always seems to feel the longest in its final few weeks. Especially for those of us who have been taking a 40-degree walk to class every morning for lectures. (IYKYK.) But thankfully, spring is fast approaching and so are all the wonderful things that the season entails. While the most obvious bonuses of spring would be the fact that the school year is coming to an end and the weather is getting warmer, it also brings back one of my favorite times of year for seasonal menus. (An iced vanilla latte hates to see me coming.) With that in mind, I’m so excited to see that Dunkin’ is coming in clutch with its 2025 spring menu. With some new items and a few familiar favorites, the coffee giant didn’t hold back this year — and I’ve got all the deets, so all you have to do is come up with a cute spring outfit for when you go get a coffee and a sweet treat.

For starters, Dunkin’s spring 2025 menu brings back the highly requested Dunkalatte. If you don’t already know, this Dunkin’ fan-favorite is basically an iced latte, but with coffee-flavored milk. While that may sound weird, I highly suggest giving it a try, considering how many people have been screaming for its return. Also, Dunkin’ is bringing back its pistachio coffee, which first debuted on Dunkin’ menus in 2018, as well as debuting two new drinks: the Raspberry Watermelon Dunkin’ Refresher and Brown Sugar Shakin’ Espresso.

In terms of food, the new Ham and Swiss Pretzel sliders, which are made with pretzel-style King’s Hawaiian Slider Buns, will hit shelves. And making their return are the Chicken & Bacon Croissant Stuffer and the Sweet Black Pepper Bacon Breakfast Sandwich, Sweet Black Pepper Bacon Wake-Up Wrap®, and Sweet Black Pepper Bacon Snackin’ Bacon.

Dunkin’ customers can also expect a continuation of the $6 Meal Deal, in which you can get a medium hot or iced coffee, a sausage, egg and cheese breakfast sandwich and hash browns. We love a yummy breakfast that doesn’t break the bank.

No matter what Punxsutawney Phil says, spring is just around the corner, so make sure the next time you’re at Dunkin’ to look out for some spring drinks and feel those warm-weather vibes.