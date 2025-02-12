The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

Every year during the Super Bowl, companies go all out with their commercials, spending millions of dollars to cast celebrities and create elaborate sets (not to mention simply securing that high-cost screen time during the big game). This year, Dunkin’ was absolutely no exception. If you recall, last year, the brand ran a star-studded ad campaign featuring a band called the DunKings, and this year, Dunkin’ took that concept to a whole new (revolutionary) level.

For its 2025 Super Bowl ad, the DunKings attended a coffee convention and competed against the other coffee company’s bands in order to take home the coveted Coffee Cup Trophy. The commercial is pretty hilarious, and includes taunts from a little boy about how the band isn’t the same as last year’s (due to some of last year’s stars being conspicuously absent from this year’s ad), funny jabs at other different popular coffee brands, and one famous dramatic actor fully submerged in a vat of coffee beans in order to “get fully into the Dunkin’ mindset.”

This is all featured in the minute-long commercial that aired during the Super Bowl, but Dunkin’ actually created a six-minute short film that expands the story and shows more about this kooky battle of the bands.

One of the most notable parts of the short film is when Jeremy Strong (who was also the one submerged in the vat of coffee), dresses up as Paul Revere in order to share the message that Dunkin’ is the best coffee brand, loudly and proudly. Dressed up in full Revolutionary War-era garb, Strong reads his proclamations in the middle of this coffee convection, and iconically proclaims that “America runneth on Dunkin’” (a play on Dunkin’s usual slogan, “America runs on Dunkin’.”)

Alongside Strong, the commercial also features stars Ben and Casey Affleck, Bill Belichick, former manager of the New England Patriots, and Donnie Wahlberg. These stars all have connections to Boston or Massachusetts, which is where Dunkin’ was founded in 1948.

Even better, inspired by this new slogan, Dunkin’ released a new line of merch that boasts Strong’s iconic line. The America Runneth on Dunkin’ line dropped on Dunkin’s merch website on Feb. 12, and the collection features wearable items including crewnecks, socks, and hats. And despite the commercial being absolutely silly, the merch actually slays.

Here’s what’s in Dunkin’s America Runneth on Dunkin’s collection.

Courtesy of Dunkin\’ The Crewneck The first item in this new collection is a crewneck that displays the “America runneth on Dunkin’” slogan in a cursive font. The crewneck comes in both brown and white. It also has a small Dunkin’ logo printed on the bottom of the sleeve. $45 See on Dunkin’ Gear

Courtesy of Dunkin\’ The Socks Next up in this new merch lineup are crew length socks that display the new slogan right across the front, and would come up to about the the shins when they’re worn. They also have the Dunkin’ logo on the bottom, and would be under the foot when worn. The socks come in two color schemes, one that is orange with white script, and then the inverse, white with orange script. $16 See on Dunkin’ Gear

Courtesy of Dunkin\’ The Snapback The last item in this drop is a snapback hat with a flat brim that displays the new slogan right across the front, and then the Dunkin’ logo on the back. This item also comes in two color schemes, a brown hat with white script, and then a white hat with red script. $25 See on Dunkin’ Gear

If you’re interested in any of these items, get them quickly before they sell out! Dunkin’ does not plan on restocking this special editions drop.