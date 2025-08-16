The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

If you’re anything like me, heading to college for the year usually means extensive planning for how you’re going to organize all the things you have in a tiny space, and that typically means buying a lot of storage items. For some, by the time move-in day rolls around, it feels like you’re drowning in plastic bins — stackable ones, clear ones, and you can’t forget the ones that don’t quite fit under your bed. This year, why not leave all the plastic behind?

Dorm rooms may be small, but that doesn’t mean your storage has to be basic. There are so many smarter, cuter, and more eco-friendly ways to keep your dorm organized that don’t clash with all your decor. Think cozy textures, natural materials, and containers that don’t feel like they belong in a dusty garage.

So, whether you are looking for a cozy and minimalistic vibe or you just want storage that won’t crack right down the middle before you’re even halfway through the semester, I’ve got you covered with some options. If you’re ready to make your dorm functional, sustainable, and aesthetically, keep reading for 12 of the best dorm storage products that aren’t plastic.

EITMOW EITMOW Foldable Fabric Storage Cubes ($23) Packing for college feels impossible when you have so many clothes and such little space to put them all. Well, these storage cubes are perfect to keep everything you need in a dorm, but want out of the way. See On Amazon

MHXW SXPN MHXW SXPN Bamboo Under Bed Storage Container ($37) The best place to store all those winter clothes you won’t be needing for another three months is under your bed. Out of sight, out of mind! This bamboo under bed container is more sustainable than your typical plastic one, and the wheels make accessing it much easier. See On Amazon

MAX Houser MAX Houser Hanging Closet Organizer ($15) Another amazing storage hack? Have an organizer inside your closet to keep it from getting too cluttered. This hanging organizer does it without plastic, and keeps it cute. See On Amazon

DUJEN DUJEN Bamboo Drawer Organizer ($17) If you’re anything like me, you have more pencils, highlighters, and sticky notes than you’re able keep on top of your desk. This drawer organizer will help keep everything nice and tidy, even as the semester gets chaotic. See On Amazon

Brightroom Brightroom Canvas Pop-Up Laundry Hamper ($13) Arguably one of the most annoying parts of dorm life is the laundry. Between sharing washers and dryers with what feels like a million other people and trying to fit in designated time for laundry with a busy schedule, it can feel like the biggest hassle. Luckily, this canvas laundry hamper will hold lots of laundry and will hide the piles of dirty clothes in style. See On Target

KINGREE KINGREE Over The Door Organizer ($10) Always forgetting where you left the little things? Well, you can remember to throw your wallet, keys, or anything else you’d want grab on your way out here. These pockets hold all the odds and ends and are super convenient. See On Amazon

LeleCAT LeleCAT Organizer Baskets ($22) The biggest challenge to dorm life might be organizing everything in the cutest way possible. These metal baskets are great storage options for toiletries or snacks. See On Amazon

RoyalHouse RoyalHouse Woven Stackable Storage Baskets ($23) If you’re looking to have some of your storage on display, these woven baskets are a gorgeous way to spruce up your space, and the lids are an ideal way to hide any items you don’t want easily seen. See On Amazon

Minoisome Minoisome Felt Storage Bin ($16) If you need something to sit on your desk or nightstand to store all the small things that never get their own place, this basket is a great plastic-free alternative. See On Amazon

Pipshell Pipishell 3 Tier Metal Rolling Utility Cart ($30) The unsung hero of every dorm, a good cart is a keeper of everything from snacks to cleaning supplies. This metal one is durable and the wheels mean you can move it around as often as you want — or need — to. See On Amazon

Casafield Casafield 2-Tier Hanging Storage Basket Set ($33) These hanging baskets are another great way to display some of your storage. Instead of reverting to the same plastic bins, try these for a change! See On Target