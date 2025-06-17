Summer is here, and that means it’s time to cool down with something deliciously refreshing. What better way than with a bright, bubbly drink that captures all the fun of the season? Enter the Sarti Spritz — the pink sparkling cocktail that’s taken TikTok by storm and has everyone craving its perfectly balanced blend of floral and fruity flavors.

While last year, the Hugo Spritz was huge, and Aperol Spritz reigned supreme before that, this year is different. Containing an aperitif called Sarti Rosa, as well as Prosecco, soda water, and a slice of lime, the Sarti Spritz is a pink drink that is sweeter and fruiter than your average spritz — and the beverage girlies on the internet are loving it.

However, there’s a catch: Since Sarti Rosa, the key ingredient in the original Sarti Spritz, is very hard to find in the U.S., you’re not going to have a ton of luck getting your hands on a Sarti Spritz if you’re staying stateside this summer. But have no fear — I scoured the internet to put together a dupe for you! Here’s a DIY recipe to make TikTok’s viral summer drink right at home, using ingredients that are easy to find at your local grocery or liquor store. (Just a reminder: You must be 21 or older to enjoy this boozy beverage!)

Step 1

First, grab a glass and fill it with ice. Then, pour in your alternative to Sarti Rosé. Since Sarti Rosé isn’t sold in America, try substitutes like Lillet Rosé, a sparkling rosé wine, or even pink moscato. These options offer similar floral and fruity notes with that pink color everyone’s obsessed with. Pour about 2 oz of your chosen base into the glass.

Step 2

Next, add 3 oz of Prosecco. To keep the flavors crisp and refreshing, go with something dry that balances the sweetness of your base. Great choices include Santa Margherita Prosecco, La Marca Prosecco, or Zonin Prosecco. These are all light, affordable, and widely available.

Step 3

Last, it’s time to top off your drink with 1 oz of soda water — but instead of opting for plain club soda the the original recipe calls for, consider using a soda water flavored with blood orange or passionfruit (or both!) since that’s the flavor profile of Sarti Rosa. You can even play around with different flavor combos until you find exactly what you like.

Step 4

Finally, give everything a gentle stir and garnish with a slice of lime or grapefruit. And there you have your own DIY Sarti Spritz!

Whether you’re sipping it poolside, serving it at a picnic, or just trying something new for your next girls’ night, this Sarti Spritz dupe is the perfect way to toast to summer. You might not make it to Lake Como this summer, but with one of these in hand, your backyard or beach towel just may start to feel a little more like Italy.