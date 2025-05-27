When I think about the pandemic and some of the nostalgia I feel for 2020, I always remember whipped “Dalgona” coffee. Every so often I remake it for the memories, but I’m starting to feel like there needs to be a new summer drink with a similar je ne sais quoi. So, when I saw that people on TikTok had started making whipped lemonade for summer 2025, I was immediately all in.

ICYMI, this new take on lemonade is reminiscent of a creamsicle or an ice cream float, in that it’s meant to turn lemonade into a sweet and creamy delicious concoction. Unlike whipped coffee, it doesn’t include any caffeine, so if you are someone who doesn’t drink caffeine or doesn’t like coffee in general, this could be the perfect summer bevvy for you. The best part is that it can be super easy to make, so I’ve compiled a list of a couple TikTok recipes for y’all to test out. The next time you have your friends over, or if you want to impress your family on the summer vacay, pull out some whipped lemonade and watch as everyone dubs you the Gen Z Martha Stewart. (You’re welcome!)

The OG

This is the original version of the recipe, which includes lemon juice, ice, and sweetened condensed milk blended together.

Strawberry Lemonade

This version of the recipe brings in strawberry for an even more summery drink. Plus, it’s pink!

The Vegan Version

If you are a vegan baddie, or a lactose intolerant baddie, try this recipe with sweetened condensed coconut milk! It’s like a virgin piña colada, but with lemon instead of pineapple. Delicious.

A non-blended version

@champagneangofficial This might be the most refreshing summer drink I’ve ever had 🍋☀️ A creamy lemonade twist on the viral Brazilian classic—except this one’s way easier (no blender, no limes, no fuss). It’s tart, sweet, creamy, and dangerously good. Here’s how to make it: 🍋 Muddle 1 lemon (cut in quarters) 🍋 Squeeze in half a lemon 🍋 Add 1 tbsp sugar or agave (adjust to taste) 🍋 Stir in 1 tbsp sweetened condensed milk 🍋 Top with crushed ice & water—done! Tastes like summer in a glass 💛 Save this for your next sunny day, and send this to someone you want to sip these with 👯‍♀️ #creamylemonade #summerrecipes #summerdrinks #lemonade #easyrecipe #homemadelemonade #patioseason #summerrecipe ♬ som original – AutoSoundTracks

This is essentially the same as the original but without the blender. Stirred, not blended.

Raspberry Creamy Lemonade

This one is made with a coffee frother and adds some mashed or pureed raspberries added in. She’s not like other lemonades. She’s different.

With all these yummy options to try the viral whipped lemonade, you are sure to find your perfect summer drink. And, if you’re over 21, you could try to turn one of these into a fun cocktail with some coconut rum or your liquor of choice. Or, you could even come up with your own version of this drink, and impress everyone (including me). Happy mixing!