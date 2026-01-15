Whether you’re romanticizing your future life abroad from your dorm bed, panic-Googling “what shoes to bring to Europe,” or simply procrastinating homework with a TikTok scroll, study abroad content has officially taken over the FYPs of many college students. With the start of spring semester comes the typical time for students to opt for a semester abroad — and TikTok has become the ultimate passport for homebodies (or those preparing for their own study abroad adventures in some future semester), offering front-row access to everything from late-night gelato runs, to missed trains, to new apartment views.

As students travel all around the globe to begin their study abroad programs, a new wave of college creators are documenting the experience in real time — showcasing the honest, hilarious, and sometimes chaotic reality of living and learning in another country. These creators aren’t just showing viewers where they’re going; they’re bringing everyone along for packing struggles, roommate reveals, and homesickness check-ins. It’s equal parts educational, entertaining, and dangerously convincing for anyone who has ever said, “Maybe I should study abroad…”

Below, check out 13 college creators who are turning their study abroad 2026 journeys into must-watch TikToks — and giving their followers all the inspiration (and motivation) to finally apply for that program or book that trip they’ve always dreamed about.

Katherine Zaino (@katherinezaino)

Katherine, a junior at Fordham University, is traveling to London for her spring semester study abroad. She gained a following on TikTok by being a Taylor Swift fan, so I’m sure fans will see a “Come Back, Be Here” video of her in front of Big Ben in no time.

Chichi (@chichis.diaryyy)

In Madrid, Chichi, a junior at the University of Georgia, has already settled into a study abroad routine while attending IE University.

Lynda Marie (@lyndamariebby)

Packing stress is nothing new for Lynda, a student at the University of Arizona, who is preparing to study abroad for the second time — and prioritizing makeup, medicine, and must-have toiletries.

Packing stress is nothing new for Lynda, a student at the University of Arizona, who is preparing to study abroad for the second time — and prioritizing makeup, medicine, and must-have toiletries.

Karman (@anu_kar)

Known for her beauty and lifestyle content, Karman, a student at the University of Washington, is using her platform to connect with fellow students studying abroad in Rome. She hopes to meet people to grab drinks, take photos, and travel to new cities with.

Markel Williams (@imarkelwilliams)

Markel Williams, a senior at Ole Miss, is gearing up for 15 weeks abroad in Florence, and his GoFundMe page has already raised $2,600 to support his studying abroad journey.

Josie Stoffan (@josiestoffan)

Josie, a junior at University of Michigan, is also studying abroad at IE University Madrid. She landed just in time to spend her 21st birthday in her new city.

Audrey Lobdell (@audrey.lobdell)

Studying abroad in Barcelona hasn’t come without its hurdles for Audrey Lobdell, a student at the University of South Carolina, who is navigating the long waiting game of the visa process.

Hadley (@hbroughton)

From an apartment overlooking Barcelona’s Sagrada Familia, Hadley is documenting life abroad as a junior at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville.

Lily Myers (@lilybmyerss)

Lily, a student at the College of Charleston, won’t be leaving for Florence without the necessities: knee high boots, AirTags, and a portable charger.

Rachel (@rach.price)

After a 19-hour travel day, San Diego State University junior Rachel Price finally touched down in Paris — and was greeted by snow and brisk winds.

Gracie Wohl (@gracie.wohl)

Boise State University junior Gracie Wohl has packages piling up with everything she needs to make her semester in Barcelona everything she hoped for!

Emily (@emily.ketter10)

Emily, a junior at Iowa State University, is heading to Greece this semester — both to escape the Midwest winter and to pursue a new academic experience.

Avery Kroll (@averykroll1)

Lifestyle influencer Avery Kroll, who attends the University of Arizona, is preparing herself (and her 762.5K followers) for the content to come from her semester in Barcelona.