There’s something so comforting about watching your favorite college content creator. Whether you love them for their OOTDs, study tips, or vlogs of their daily life, having someone your age to look to for inspo or relatability just hits different as a college student. But with a new school year comes the realization that college influencers can’t be college influencers forever; just as with any student, they’re going to grow up, graduate, and move on with their lives. (I know, reality hurts.)

So, with a new school year starting, you may see some of your favorite creators moving away from their usual “dorm life” or “exam prep” content as they focus more on managing senioritis and applying for internships (if they’re still in school), or navigating post-grad careers or graduate programs (if they already received their undergrad diploma). But now for the good news: When content creators leave the college influencing space, they make room for a group of entirely new college influencers ready to establish themselves as your next fave — and they are well equipped with the latest study hacks, skin care recommendations, and so much more to guarantee you are locked in on their lives. So, here are 12 rising stars in the college influencing sphere you should follow, for whatever niche you are looking for.

Tina Pathak (@tina_path)

Did the dorm water cause breakouts the second it touched your skin? Well, you’re not alone, and a sophomore at Fordham University, Tina Pathak, is making sure that does not happen again, with a series of vids all about dorm-friendly skin care on TikTok. She’s also here to tell you where the best places to cry on campus are, because that information is necessary during finals.

StudyTok and college life go hand-in-hand, and Liz is here with tips for organizing notes, setting up your iPad, and finding the best ways to study.

Julia Thomas (@juliaathomasss)

Julia Thomas is a current freshman at the University of Miami, meaning she’s just beginning her time as a college influencer on TikTok. However, you may already know her from a viral TikTok in which she and her boyfriend went on a trip before attempting a four-year-long-distance relationship. Cute!

Helene is a current sophomore in college and shares the do’s and don’ts to get the best freshman year possible. Her TikTok is full of lifestyle videos, tips on the best way to take notes, and the things you’ll actually need in your dorm.

Sarah Crist (@sarahcrist)

Sarah Crist is a current freshman at Indiana University Bloomington, where she documents her college life on YouTube, featuring dorm hauls, shopping sprees, makeup routines, and vlogs that discuss pop culture.

Mia Yilin (@mia_yilin_)

If you are looking to live vicariously through someone, Mia Yilin is probably your next go-to. She is a student at Stanford (shoutout Conrad Fisher girlies), giving glimpses of her life all across social media.

Nami is a current exchange student at NYU Shanghai, set to graduate in 2027, and has built a following for herself across social media, where she posts aesthetic videos, workouts, study guides, and more. If you need an influencer to aspire to be during your college career, Nami is that girl.

A communication major at Coastal Carolina University, Sarah is offering her best advice for all incoming freshmen. Looking for ways to get good grades? Want to know who to look out for when building a study group? What not to buy for a dorm room? Sarah’s TikTok has all of those answers and more.

Hazel Oluwanifemi (@hazeltug)

Hazel Oluwanifemi (also known as “ur internet RA”) is a current student at the University of Georgia, sharing recommendations on Instagram for freshman year dorms and content on all things college, fitness, and her journey as a pre-dental student. OK, future dentist!

Amelia Kate (@aameliakate)

Planning to study abroad? Amelia Kate, a current junior at James Madison University, can answer your questions across her series of vlogs about her time studying in Europe, in addition to making YouTube videos about her sorority, dance club, and all things college.

Hailey Dzurko (@haileydzurko)

Hailey Dzurko is a sophomore at Florida Southern College with all of the decor tips for move-in day and beyond, whether you live in the dorms, an apartment, or in the sorority house, as well as general lifestyle TikToks.

Yvonne, a pre-vet student at UC Davis, posts study-with-me vids and day-in-the-life vlogs on TikTok for study motivation and a realistic look at college. Listen, some days you’re just tired and pushing through until you can get to bed — and that’s totally fine.