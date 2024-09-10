For many college students, one of the most exciting parts of the college experience is studying abroad. Getting the chance to pursue your degree while also experiencing a different country, continent, or cultural group is a unique opportunity that many college students opt to take each year. Because you’ll be spending so much time in your study abroad program, it’s very important to choose your study abroad location wisely. Luckily, if you need help narrowing down options, U.S. News & World Report, a media company that publishes consumer rankings and advice, has just released its list of the best countries to study abroad in 2024.

There are plenty of factors you should take into consideration when deciding to study abroad. Where the program takes place, how long it will last, how much it costs, and what classes will be available to you are some of the most important things to research. It’s also worth talking to a professor or advisor to find a program that fits your degree best, if you’re unsure. Another important thing to do is look into scholarships, grants, or other measures of financial aid so you can put together a ballpark number for how much your program will cost.

There are many other country-specific factors that should play into your decision as well. For example, are you looking for a country that speaks a certain language? Are you interested in a country’s modern customs or historical traditions? Do you want to study abroad for an entire semester, or just a few weeks? These questions, and dozens more, are sure to come up when you think about where to apply.

For its official 2024 rankings, U.S. News & World Report conducted a survey of 17,000 people to assess whether they associated a certain attribute with a country. Then, the countries were grouped into thematic subrankings, one of which was whether they were good for studying abroad.

Of course, it’s still very important to do your own research, as the best program for you may not be in one of the countries that is listed. However, if you’re stuck and need a good jumping-off point, this list has some of the most highly recommended countries to study abroad in. Here are the top 20 countries from U.S. News’s overall rankings of places to study abroad:

Switzerland Japan United States Canada Australia Sweden Germany United Kingdom New Zealand Denmark Norway France Netherlands Singapore Italy China United Arab Emirates South Korea Spain Finland

BTW, U.S. News also has its full rankings available, with factors like quality of life, adventure, and heritage considered. Be sure to check those out if you are looking for a particular experience for your study abroad trip!