Listen, I know it’s been a wild couple of months— the country is still in recovery from a divisive election year, Glicked is the new Barbenheimer, and everyone’s winter arc is in full effect. But with most of the semester behind us, seasonal breaks are right around the corner, which means it’s time to start heading home for the holidays. If you’re anything like me, reconnecting with hometown friends can feel like stepping into a time capsule. Suddenly, you’re back with the same people who knew you before the all-nighters, questionable dining hall meals, and your professor’s endless emails. One of the best ways to bridge the gap and share some laughs? A round of Never Have I Ever, but with a college twist.

If you haven’t played before, I got you covered—here’s the rundown: Everyone starts with 10 fingers up. One person says something they’ve never done, like “never have I ever skipped an 8 a.m. class,” and then anyone who has done it puts a finger down. The game gets fun (and occasionally revealing) as people spill stories tied to their experiences.

For your next hometown friend hangout, the below college-themed Never Have I Ever prompts will have you and your old besties catching each other up on your most relatable, chaotic, and hilarious campus moments. Let’s just say you might learn a lot more about your friends than you expected!

NEVER HAVE I EVER SKIPPED AN 8 A.M. LECTURE TO SLEEP IN.

Honestly, self care comes first.

NEVER HAVE I EVER JOINED A CLUB JUST FOR FREE PIZZA.

You don’t really need to go to every meeting, right?

NEVER HAVE I EVER PULLED AN ALL-NIGHTER IN THE LIBRARY.

Cue the existential dread and excessive caffeine.

NEVER HAVE I EVER BOUGHT A TEXTBOOK AND NEVER OPENED IT.

RIP to all my unused highlighters.

NEVER HAVE I EVER CHANGED MY MAJOR MORE THAN ONCE.

Finding your path is a process, OK?

NEVER HAVE I EVER USED MY STUDENT DISCOUNT TO JUSTIFY UNNECESSARY SHOPPING.

“It’s 10% off — I have to buy it.”

NEVER HAVE I EVER ATTENDED A FRAT PARTY “JUST FOR THE EXPERIENCE.”

And regretted it immediately.

NEVER HAVE I EVER BEEN LATE TO CLASS BECAUSE OF STARBUCKS.

“They were out of oat milk, I swear!”

NEVER HAVE I EVER SIGNED UP FOR A CLASS BECAUSE THE PROFESSOR WAS HOT.

Educational motivation at its finest.

NEVER HAVE I EVER HOOKED UP WITH SOMEONE FROM A GROUP PROJECT.

“So… about our presentation?”

NEVER HAVE I EVER KISSED SOMEONE IN THE QUAD.

Rom-com vibes, anyone?

NEVER HAVE I EVER DRUNK TEXTED A CLASSMATE.

“Wait, do we have Econ together?”

NEVER HAVE I EVER MATCHED WITH SOMEONE FROM MY CLASS ON TINDER.

The real test: pretending it didn’t happen.

NEVER HAVE I EVER ACCIDENTALLY WALKED INTO THE WRONG CLASS.

The shame is immeasurable.

NEVER HAVE I EVER ARGUED WITH A ROOMMATE OVER DISHES.

Nothing says adulting like passive-aggressive sticky notes.

NEVER HAVE I EVER JOINED A PROTEST OR RALLY ON CAMPUS.

And I’d do it again.

NEVER HAVE I EVER LOCKED MYSELF OUT OF MY DORM.

And begged an RA for help in my pajamas.

NEVER HAVE I EVER TURNED IN AN ASSIGNMENT SECONDS BEFORE THE DEADLINE.

Adrenaline = unmatched.

NEVER HAVE I EVER GOOGLED MY PROFESSOR BEFORE REGISTERING FOR THEIR CLASS.

RateMyProfessors never lies… right?

NEVER HAVE I EVER COMPLETELY FORGOT ABOUT AN EXAM UNTIL THE DAY OF.

Time to cram.

NEVER HAVE I EVER TAKEN A CLASS JUST BECAUSE MY FRIENDS WERE IN IT.

Who said academics can’t be social?

NEVER HAVE I EVER EMAILED A PROFESSOR ASKING FOR AN EXTENSION.

The audacity… and it worked.

NEVER HAVE I EVER WORN PAJAMAS TO CLASS.

Fashion-forward or functional? You decide.

NEVER HAVE I EVER LOST MY STUDENT ID AND HAD TO BEG FOR A NEW ONE.

“I swear this is the last time.”

NEVER HAVE I EVER COOKED RAMEN IN A COFFEE POT.

Resourcefulness is my middle name.

NEVER HAVE I EVER GONE GROCERY SHOPPING AND ONLY BOUGHT SNACKS.

Who needs vegetables?

NEVER HAVE I EVER SPENT MY ENTIRE PAYCHECK ON food delivery.

Convenience > budget.

NEVER HAVE I EVER FAKED KNOWING HOW TO DO LAUNDRY.

What even is a delicate cycle?

NEVER HAVE I EVER TRIED TO GET ONTO THE FOOTBALL FIELD FOR A PHOTO.

“Just one pic, I swear!”

NEVER HAVE I EVER BEEN ON A CAMPUS TOUR AS A CURRENT STUDENT.

You’re the unofficial tour guide now.

NEVER HAVE I EVER CRASHED A SORORITY/FRATERNITY EVENT.

Free food and awkward dancing? Say less.

NEVER HAVE I EVER AUDITIONED FOR SOMETHING WITH ZERO EXPERIENCE.

“Fake it til you make it,” right?

NEVER HAVE I EVER STAYED ON CAMPUS DURING A HOLIDAY BREAK.

Nothing screams “peace and quiet” like an empty dorm.

NEVER HAVE I EVER HAD A CAMPUS CRUSH WHO DIDN’T KNOW I EXISTED.

Romanticizing my academic heartbreak.

NEVER HAVE I EVER ACCIDENTALLY FLIRTED WITH SOMEONE WHO WAS ALREADY TAKEN.

Awkward is an understatement.

NEVER HAVE I EVER GHOSTED SOMEONE I MET AT ORIENTATION.

It’s a rite of passage.

NEVER HAVE I EVER BEEN IN A COLLEGE GROUP CHAT THAT GOT WAY TOO WEIRD.

Why are there 500 messages about one exam?

NEVER HAVE I EVER FORGOTTEN MY OWN MAJOR WHILE INTRODUCING MYSELF.

Identity crisis much?

NEVER HAVE I EVER GENUINELY BELIEVED I COULD SURVIVE A SEMESTER WITHOUT CAFFEINE.

Spoiler: I didn’t.