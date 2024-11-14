The Internet Is Trying To Make “Glicked” Happen, But Fans Aren’t Too Sure

I don’t know about you but Barbeheimer is so last year. ICYMI, this holiday season, we have “Glicked.” Barbenheimer was an instant phenomenon, taking the box office by storm with the simultaneous release of Barbie and Oppenheimer. Some believe that the release of Gladiator 2 and Wicked could influence a similar hype (hence the fusion of the two names to create ~Glicked~). For me, the release of both movies around Thanksgiving gives me the perfect opportunity to witness the cinematic success of Glicked.

According to Deadline, both movies are expected to pull in $65 million and $80 million respectively, with Gladiator 2 being popular with men and older women and Wicked supported by women. I can’t help but think that the simultaneous release and this social media sensation are to blame for such roaring profits.

Wicked actresses Cynthia Ervio and Ariana Grande have confirmed the term Glicked is, in fact, a thing, with Erivo saying in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, “Glicked is what it is and that is what we should be doing.” Similarly, Gladiator 2 star Paul Mescal said, “How amazing would that be for this industry? I think that was such a massive moment for the industry last year and if we can replicate anything next to near that, it could be huge.”

And if the internet has told me anything, it is that tons of folks are loving Glicked. People have swarmed X, formerly Twitter, with Glicked memes that have me laughing as I’m writing this. One user wrote, “goodbye barbenheimer, it’s time for glicked.” The user accompanied the text with two movie posters that replaced Elphaba, the Wicked Witch, with Paul Mescal’s Gladiator. Some have gotten creative and have made some hilarious pictures mashing the two movies.

Not everyone is on board, however. In fact, others don’t seem to be into it. One TikTok user is actually quite frustrated about it. He says, “There will never be another barbenheimer.” Another responded to a “Glicked” tweet with “stop trying to make glicked happen.” I think they’re being dramatic. But whether you’re team Glicked or not, the buzz is undeniable, and fans are going to be flocking to theaters.

So, which should you see first? Parade recommends people see Gladiator 2 first and Wicked to follow. That way you end with “Defying Gravity,” rather than a bloody gladiator match in the Colosseum.

Regardless of how the internet feels, “Glicked” is shaping up to be my ultimate Thanksgiving movie marathon.