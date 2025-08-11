If I thought Chipotle couldn’t possibly win me over any further, I’ve been proven wrong. This summer has been full of awesome deals and sweepstakes from Chipotle, and the brand continues to be the gift that just keeps on giving. As someone who loves a burrito bowl, hearing about a new opportunity to possibly save some money, win a prize, and have an excuse to order Chipotle means I’m sat. ICYMI, Chipotle IQ, the fan-favorite Chipotle trivia game, will be available to play starting Aug. 12 for the sixth year running. But, this year will be different.

For Chipotle IQ 2025, the game will be available for two weeks instead of one, and players can now also win multiple food prizes rather than just one. The only catch is that you have to get at least four of five questions right to get any of the rewards, so you’d better start studying up.

If you’re not familiar with Chipotle IQ, you might have a ton of questions right now: What even is Chipotle IQ? How do you even play? And most importantly, how do you win? Fear not, my fellow Chipotle lovers, I’m here to give you the scoop on everything you need to know about Chipotle IQ in order to get your hands on those food prizes.

How To Play Chipotle IQ 2025

First and foremost, you have to be a Chipotle rewards member in order to be able to play the game. Signing up for rewards is free, and super easy. On the Chipotle website homepage, you will find a link to sign in or join. Easy peasy! From there, starting at 9:01 a.m. EST on Aug. 12, you can play the game once per day. It will be available from Aug. 12 through Aug. 14, and then again from Aug. 19 through Aug. 21. Once you begin playing, there will be five questions, which may come in the form of true or false, short answer, or multiple choice. The trivia questions will span from anything about Chipotle’s food offerings to the company’s sourcing and sustainability efforts. Answer the questions correctly, and you could win BOGO offers, free side sauces, and rewards points.

What Are The Chipotle IQ 2025 Prizes?

If you get five of the five questions right, you can win one of 6,000 BOGO entrée codes, one of 2,000 free Adobo Ranch offers, or one of 2,000 free Queso Blanco offers that will be available every hour to the first 10,000 rewards members who get a perfect score. But even if you don’t get all the questions right, you can still snag an offer. If you get four of the five questions right, you will receive 25 rewards points of the 300,000 that will be available each day. If you are among those who get a perfect score, but do not make the cut of the first 10,000 players, you can also win rewards as they are available each day. Players can win up to three prizes across the two weeks of game play, including one from each category of BOGO, side, and rewards. If you decide to play, I wish you the best of luck. May the odds be ever in your favor. And mine too.