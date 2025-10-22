The leadup to Halloween is full of anticipation: putting together your costumes, deciding which candy you want to buy, and figuring out all your party plans. But those aren’t the only things many college students are looking forward to this spooky season — lest we not forget, Chipotle’s annual Boorito deal has become a staple of the holiday. The company confirmed Chipotle’s Boorito 2025 deal is officially a go, and on Oct. 22, Chipotle announced more details about this year’s event, which includes an extra-special element fans can get excited about.

If you somehow don’t know the drill by now, the Boorito deal entails a free $6 entrée offer to any Chipotle Rewards member who visits a Chipotle location in costume between 3 p.m. to closing time on Oct. 31. (Just don’t forget to scan your Rewards card at checkout!)

But that’s not all! In honor of Boorito’s 25th anniversary (because yes, it’s been around for that long!) Chipotle is also reviving its Boorito Costume Contest on TikTok, which the brand hosted back in 2020. From Monday, Oct. 27 to Sunday, Nov. 2, Chipotle fans who reveal their Boorito costume on TikTok with the hashtag #BooritoCostumeContest will be entered in the contest for an opportunity to win a VIP card (worth over $500!) from the brand.

According to Chipotle’s website, there are three prizes available in this contest, each one consisting of a VIP card, which consists of a whopping 50 entrée codes, each good for one free entrée item at any Chipotle in the U.S. or Canada, with a limit of one entrée per day. Per the official rules, submissions will be judged based on the following criteria: “creativity, quality and entertainment value, and appropriateness to the public image of the Contest Entities.” So, get to planning out your costume and post!

Can’t wait for Halloween to get in on the fun? You don’t have to! Earlier in October, Chipotle introduced its “Chip-or-Treat” promo, which offers Chipotle Rewards members perks including free guacamole, chips, and extra Rewards points, so you can get in on the spooky-good deals right now.