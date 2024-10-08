October is all about embracing everything Halloween: from the costumes and music, to the pumpkin patches and scary movies. And for foodies, you also have something to look forward to with special meals and deals that will get you truly excited for spooky season. One deal in particular that definitely works to get people into the Halloween spirit is Chipotle’s Boorito.

Whether you know and love the Chipotle Boorito tradition, which started in the U.S. way back in 2000, or you’re just hearing about it for the first time, get ready, because it’s back, baby. On Oct. 8, Chipotle announced its Halloween tradition, the Boorito, is once again returning in 2024. With this deal, Chipotle Rewards members who dress up in costume on Halloween can receive a discounted $6 entrée offer in U.S. restaurants (and a $7 CAD entrée in Canada restaurants) from 3 p.m. to closing time. And for my abroad girlies, for the first time ever, Chipotle will also celebrate Boorito in Europe, with a £6 or €7 entrée offer at its locations in the U.K. and France, respectively.

Chipotle is also going above and beyond for college students in particular, especially those who are going to be looking for an affordable late night-bite while celebrating Halloween with friends. In response to these late night cravings, select Chipotle locations in college towns across the U.S. will remain open until midnight on Halloween. So, on Oct. 31, 53 Chipotle restaurants will extend their hours of operation until 11:59 p.m. local time, making it easier for students to enjoy the $6 discounted Boorito deal.

“As an annual Halloween tradition for our fans, we are always looking for ways to level up our celebration,” said Chris Brandt, Chipotle’s Chief Brand Officer, in a press release. “By extending hours on college campuses and expanding the festivities across two continents for the first time, Boorito will be bigger than ever.”

In addition to the food deal, Chipotle also kicked off spooky season with its first-ever costume collection in collaboration with Spirit Halloween, the largest Halloween retailer in North America. Chipotle teamed up with Spirit Halloween to create five costumes inspired by popular memes on both brands’ social media channels. The costume collection features a Chipotle napkin, fork, water cup, burrito, and to-go bag, available exclusively at SpiritHalloween.com and select retail locations while supplies last.

So, I’m counting on all you mega-fans out there to go *all out* and visit Chipotle on Halloween night in a Chipotle costume.