Midterms season doesn’t just mean late-night study sessions, back-to-back assignments, and the struggle of dealing with shorter days. It also means you’re halfway through the semester, with spring creeping just around the corner (*cue the spooky music*). But on a serious note, now is the time to start thinking about those upcoming springtime opportunities that can help shape your future — because applications are opening up, honeys.

Applications for things like internships and leadership opportunities typically open a semester before they begin, if not sooner. So, as you juggle your midterms and gear up for the remainder of the semester, it’s the perfect time to start researching. Trust me, I know it can be pretty overwhelming, but the sooner you get started, the sooner you can get yourself on track for success!

One such opportunity to look out for is the Clinton Global Initiative University (best known as CGI University, or CGI U) is now accepting applications for its 2025 program. CGI U is an international, year-round leadership development program exclusively designed for undergraduate and graduate students who are in the early stages of developing a social impact initiative — or what CGI U calls a “Commitment to Action.” So, if you’re in the early stages of addressing a global issue and want to build your leadership and entrepreneurial skills, CGI U might be the perfect opportunity for you.

While CGI U is based in New York, its virtual format aims to support its community of student leaders by offering virtual training sessions, mentorships, and a robust network of partners, peers, alumni, and field experts. Students at CGI U gain access to all the resources and connections needed to make your initiative a reality.

What to know about applying to CGI University 2025

To be eligible for CGI University, applicants must be at least 18 years old at the time of admission and must be enrolled at least part-time in an accredited institution of higher learning. The early consideration deadline is Nov. 20, while the final application deadline is Dec 20.

What to know about applying for a CGI Fellowship

While CGI U is exclusively for college students in the early stages of leading the next generation, CGI also offers a fellowship program for individuals who aren’t in school and are further along in their journey to making a social impact. The CGI Fellowship is designed for entrepreneurs and leaders who are in the implementation phase of their initiatives. Like CGI U, the fellowship is virtual and caters to a global community of changemakers. Fellows won’t just gain access to the CGI community — they’ll spend most of their time developing a complete business plan for their social impact initiative, which they’ll complete by the end of the program.

Just like the CGI U application process, to be eligible for the CGI Fellowship, applicants must be at least 18 years old at the time of admission. The early consideration deadline is Nov. 20 and the final application deadline is Dec. 20.

If you want to learn more about either program, head over to CGI U’s website.