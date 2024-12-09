Professors put a lot of work into teaching their students, sometimes with little reward. It’s natural to want to thank your professors somehow around the holidays. It’s also natural to wonder whether gift-giving in this context is appropriate, especially when they’re in the middle of grading your finals.

Gift-giving is definitely an art, even when it’s just for your besties and roomies. When done right, thanking your professor with a small present is perfectly fine, and will likely be appreciated. Professors are people too, and if you’ve paid close attention over the semester, you might have picked up on small things they like.

Tread carefully, though, because you want to make sure you don’t go overboard. You also don’t want it to be perceived as a bribe for a better grade. I’ve got you covered with all the nuances of gift-giving and even a few ideas for gifts for your favorite professors. Showing your appreciation for those who help you grow and learn is a great thing to do, so hit the shops and find them something nice!

When is the best time to give your College professors gifts?

You should wait until right before everyone goes home for the holidays to give your professor a gift. In other words, not in the middle of when they’re grading your final project. This makes sure the gift won’t be perceived as a bribe. If you’re really worried about how it might come off and it’s something small like a card that can be sent in the mail or via email, you can also wait to send it that way during winter break.

If you are giving them your gift in person, do it during an appropriate time of day. It’s probably best to wait until after class, or visit them during office hours. Think of it like a time you might be going to ask them a more sensitive question about grades, or to talk through a homework problem. This way, they don’t have to open a gift in front of the entire class. You can even leave notes in their mailbox!

What should you gift a professor?

You may already have the perfect idea for that favorite professor of yours, like a book you just know they’d love. Professors are people of academia, and if you share a passion for the subject they teach, consider a gift related to that.

What about the professor you don’t know as well? Small, inexpensive gifts like flowers, decorations, or nice office supplies can go a long way to show appreciation. Bookmarks, artisan snacks, and tote bags are also good ideas. If you have a knack for baking or crafting, consider adding a professor to your list of people to give to. Do make sure you’re not giving Christmas-themed gifts to someone who doesn’t celebrate it, though.

If you’ve noticed your professor drinking tea or coffee every morning, find a high-quality and perhaps local blend to give them! Pay attention to the small things. Handwritten cards are also super special, no matter who you’re giving them to. Share what you’re grateful to have learned from your professor, or that you enjoyed their class this year.

What should you not gift a professor?

Your present shouldn’t be too expensive, because you want to maintain that formal relationship while still showing you care. In this case, it truly is the thoughtfulness of the gift rather than the quantity or showiness of the item you’re giving.

If you’re considering a joke gift, make sure it’s appropriate and that your professor has a similar sense of humor. It might be something better suited to a family White Elephant or Secret Santa. You might also want to stay away from gift cards, because it can take away from the thoughtfulness of the gift.

You’re already ahead of the game by doing research before giving your professor a gift this year. Do it with tact, and you’ll make your professor’s holiday season a little brighter!

This article was originally published on December 14, 2023.