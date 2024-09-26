I Grew Up Conservative, But Am Now A Repro Rights Advocate. Here’s A Message To Young Voters Like Me

I grew up in a household that mixed tradition with modernity. My parents were first-generation immigrants who came to the United States from Chennai, India, and while they encouraged me to embrace American culture, they also upheld traditional values — including when it came to sex.

In my household, conversations about sex were basically taboo. Discussing issues such as contraception and abortion is often seen as disrespectful in many Indian American households, as our culture primarily views sex to be reserved only for married couples. As a result, I never thought much about sexual wellness or reproductive issues in my early teen years.

However, that changed around my sophomore year of high school. I attended a conservative, Christian private school that taught “pro-life” values; however, I learned that some of my teachers supported the right to choose. Because of this, I was able to learn about both points of view and started to form my own opinions about abortion and overall reproductive care. Since childhood, I’d always been interested in the health care field, and I came to realize this included reproductive health care as well. I became intrigued by the connection between access to resources and an individual’s overall wellbeing and health, and this ultimately inspired my decision to study public health in college.

Now, as a third-year public health major at San José State University, I’ve learned not only how essential reproductive rights are and how important it is to allow people to have the choice of what they would like to do with their bodies — but also, how reproductive rights affect everyone. When people think about the term “reproductive care,” many automatically think of abortion. It goes so far beyond that: It encompasses so many aspects of wellness and daily life, including access to contraception, safe sex education, consent awareness, prenatal and postpartum care, and so much more. When people minimize the importance of reproductive rights — or try to take them away — it’s detrimental to society as a whole, no matter what someone’s individual beliefs are.

Courtesy of Harini Thillaviel

Because of what I’ve learned, I don’t just feel comfortable talking about sex now — I help inform others about sex and sexual wellness, too. On campus, I work as a Peer Health Educator, supporting the wellbeing of SJSU students by increasing awareness and promoting informed decision-making around a variety of topics in the health care space, from mental health to alcohol and drug use. But the topic I primarily focus on is healthy sexuality, which includes things like safe sexual practices, consent, and healthy relationships. In this role, I’ve helped facilitate workshops on creating and adhering to boundaries in sexual scenarios, I’ve handed out free flavored condoms and dental dams, and I’ve shared information about sexual health services. It’s helped me feel empowered to contribute to the larger conversation around reproductive rights, and to educate others about the importance of access to comprehensive reproductive care for all.

It’s helped me feel empowered to contribute to the larger conversation around reproductive rights, and to educate others about the importance of access to comprehensive reproductive care for all.

However, there is definitely some tension between what I now stand for and what my family values. While I’m proud that I have cultivated my own strong beliefs through my experiences and education, my family still holds more conservative views. Discussing topics such as sexual health, contraception, and abortion with them can be uncomfortable; however, I’ve learned that I can respect that they have different perspectives, and attempt to find common ground where it’s possible, while standing firm in what I believe in and what causes I care for deeply.

As we head into a pivotal election where the future of reproductive rights is at stake, this is the message I urge my fellow young voters to take away from my story: Stay true to your beliefs, even if those around you don’t agree. I know how easy it can be to feel pressured to make decisions based on how you were raised, or what you think your family or society expects of you. However, your vote is your own, so vote based on your personal values, without worry or fear of the judgment of others. Voting is an extremely powerful tool, and one we can all use to help create the future we want to see for this country.



