Chipotle Is Giving Away Free Burritos For A Year — Here’s How You Can Win

For Chipotle fans, April 2 might as well be a holiday. For a third consecutive year, Chipotle is bringing back its Burrito Vault game to celebrate National Burrito Day — this time with a fresh twist. Introducing Chipotle’s Burrito Vault: Double Protein Edition.

The concept that racked up 3.5 million plays in 2025 remains mostly the same this time around: Chipotle Rewards members try to crack the Burrito Vault by correctly guessing a sequence of Chipotle ingredients in the right order. Get it right, and the rewards can range from buy-one-get-one entrée deals to (if you’re lucky) free burritos for an entire year. It’s the new gameplay mode, Double Protein Power Hour, to keep an eye on. It’s a once daily, limited-time window that doubles the number of prizes won in the typical gameplay mode, with every reward featuring double protein.

The protein focus is no coincidence — according to Chipotle’s press release about the new game, interest in protein and high protein options have reached a record high in 2026, with 62% of consumers saying they’re more likely to order from protein-focused menu selections, per Google Trends data. And, numbers aside, let’s be honest — who doesn’t want more protein packed into their burrito while trying to win big?

Rewards Members can unlock the Burrito Vault: Double Protein Edition game from Monday, March 30 at through Wednesday, April 1. The game will run from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. Each player gets four guesses per hour and can earn up to one BOGO entrée or double protein during the promotion, all while competing for the ultimate prize: free burritos for a whole year. The vault code will reset every hour, and with it, a new lineup of prizes. You do need to be a Chipotle Rewards Member to play, so be sure to enroll in Chipotle Rewards (for free!) and log into UnlockBurritoDay.com with your account in order to play.

And the celebrations don’t stop there. Chipotle Reward Members don’t have to leave home to claim their prizes on April 2. Use the code DELIVER to score a $0 delivery fee offer when ordering from the Chipotle website or app, and chow down without ever leaving your couch. National Burrito Day just got more rewarding — and protein-packed.