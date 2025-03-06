If you are anything like me, the fact that it is already dark outside before dinner time is really dragging out the winter blues. As a true spring and summer girl, I feel like this winter has been never-ending. But now that it’s officially March, I can finally start getting excited about all things spring and warm weather. One of those things is Daylight Saving, meaning the sun will stay out longer, and I can say bye-bye to the cold. (Anyone with me on this?!)

That said, there is one thing about Daylight Saving that really takes the wind out of my sails: the “spring forward” of it all. Losing that hour of rot time in bed is not my idea of a good time, and I know for many of you who are college students, losing an hour of sleep makes it hard to get excited about Daylight Saving at all. But fear not, because Calm is coming in clutch this year with a Daylight Saving deal that will make that lost hour feel worth it.

ICYMI, Calm is a meditation app that you can use whenever the stress of your day starts taking its toll. (FWIW, the Matthew McConaughey Sleep Series puts me to sleep like a baby.) The company’s Daylight Saving 2025 deal revolves around its partnership with TaskRabbit, a company that connects freelance laborers to people who need them. To help you reclaim that hour of lost time, Calm and TaskRabbit are offering a one-hour TaskRabbit service credit (worth about $150) to use for mounting a TV, changing a tire, or any similar household task that’ll take 60 minutes or less.

All you have to do is set an alarm on your phone for March 9 at 12:00 p.m. EST, and when it goes off, go to Calm’s blog page to claim your credit. If you are one of the lucky folks who gets there first, you’ll be notified by Calm with your credit code. Beyond the TaskRabbit credit, Calm is also celebrating Daylight Saving with a “Daylight Saving Reset” collection, featuring fan-favorite Sleep Stories to help you get back into a good sleep routine.

There are lots of things to stress about in the world, but Calm is here to take that weight right off your shoulders. So, set that alarm, and let Mr. McConaughey lull you to sleep. Trust me, it’ll change your life.