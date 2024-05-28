You Can Get Free Burger King Items Every Day This Week

Finding time to eat as a college student can be tough. Sometimes, you just need something quick, easy, and — perhaps most importantly — affordable. And sometimes, you also just want something that tastes dang good. If you fall into either of the above categories, you’ll love hearing about Burger King’s 70th anniversary deals, which are happening at participating Burger King restaurants in the United States.

In honor of turning 70, Burger King is offering a weeklong promotion in which customers can get different items for free every day of the week — all they have to do is spend 70 cents to redeem these freebies! The promotion starts Tuesday, May 28 — which also happens to be National Hamburger Day — and runs through June 3.

Here’s a breakdown of what you can get for free each day… after you spend those 70 cents, of course.

Tuesday, May 28: A free hamburger

Wednesday, May 29: A free Croissan’wich®

Thursday, May 30: A free medium soft drink

Friday, May 31: A free cheeseburger

Saturday, June 1: (Burger King’s actual birthday): A free Birthday Pie Slice

Sunday, June 2: A free Original Crispy Chicken Sandwich

Monday, June 3: A free Whopper® Jr.

I know it seems too good to be true, but it’s not! All customers need to do to get these deals is join the BK loyalty program, Royal Perks, then place their order in the BK app or on the website.

Courtesy of Burger King

In addition to the week full of perks, Burger King is celebrating its birthday with a new dessert called the Birthday Pie Slice, which is available for a limited time at participating restaurants. The dessert features a creamy birthday cake-flavored pie filling in a cookie crumb crust topped with rainbow colored sprinkles, cake bites, and whipped topping. Talk about a sweet offering!

“While a lot has changed over the last 70 years, we’ve always remained committed to our guests,” Pat O’Toole, chief marketing officer of Burger King North America, said in a press release. “As we look to celebrate our milestone birthday this June, we are proud of the legacy this brand has built and on which we stand, and are beyond grateful for our royal guests who have made it all possible.”