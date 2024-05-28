May 28 is finally here, and it’s a big day for burger enthusiasts everywhere. If you didn’t get your fill this past Memorial Day Weekend, don’t fret: National Hamburger Day is upon us!

The month of May has been set aside as National Hamburger Month. Though it may seem silly, the dish represents what some view as an iconic symbol of American culture. In fact, roughly 50 billion burgers are consumed in the US each year, according to History.com — certainly deeming them worthy of a month-long celebration. Burgers are widely associated with the rise of fast food chains in America, making them a tasty and accessible meal for all to enjoy. No two burgers have to be alike, however, and there are lots of options to explore: gourmet burger joints, food trucks, local diners, and your backyard grill are all awesome options to commemorate the holiday, and they all add to the rich culture surrounding such a (seemingly) simple dish. Whether you’re having a cookout with your family or going on a late-night drive with your hometown best friends, the hamburger is a delicious staple of American life.

But while all of May has been National Hamburger Month, it all really culminates on the 28th day of the month. To commemorate the occasion, here are some of your favorite chains’ National Hamburger Day 2024 deals. (Your local burger joints are eager to celebrate too — make sure to check out whatever bargains they may be offering as well!)

1. Buffalo Wild Wings

If you’re not in the mood for chicken, Buffalo Wild Wings still has a great option for you. Members of BWW’s Blazin’ Rewards program can buy one burger and get one for free on Tuesday, May 28. Best of all, you can get the deal in-restaurant or from the comfort of your own home.

2. Burger King

National Hamburger Day 2024 overlaps with the week of Burger King’s 70th birthday, making way for tons of deals! Members of the Royal Perks loyalty program get to celebrate all week long. With any purchases worth 70 cents or more, you can score a different free dish each day, including a free burger on National Hamburger Day itself.

3. Wendy’s

Up through Sunday, June 2, you can score a Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger from Wendy’s for just 1 cent with any purchase online or with the Wendy’s app. Additionally, Wendy’s and GrubHub are teaming up to bring you even more National Hamburger Day deals: If you spend $25 or more on a Wendy’s order, you can get a Baconator for free!

4. Arby’s

From May 28 through June 2, Arby’s rewards members get half off any burger when they order online or with the Arby’s app. A week-long celebration is in order for sure!

5. Dave and Buster’s

New and existing Dave and Buster’s loyalty members get 50% off any burger when they order on Tuesday, May 28, so go fuel up with a half-off burger and play some arcade games!

6. Smashburger

Using the code CLASSIC24, you can get a single classic Smashburger on National Hamburger Day for only $5 — what a steal.

7. Dairy Queen

If you’re in the mood for an entree before your ice cream, Dairy Queen is the place to be! On Tuesday, May 28, Dairy Queen rewards members can buy one Signature Stackburger and get another for just 99 cents. Bring a friend and make a day out of it!

8. Jack In The Box

To commemorate the holiday, Jack In The Box is offering an awesome deal to its rewards members! All you need to do is place an order of $1 or more, and you can get a free Jumbo Jack Burger with it.

9. Johnny Rockets

You could win big with this one! If you enter for a chance to win Johnny Rockets’ burger-and-Pepsi-themed pool float, you can get $5 off any secret menu item and a Pepsi float with any burger purchase. Go ahead and throw your name in — even if you don’t win, you’ll still get some food.