When you think about Chipotle, your mind probably goes straight to burrito bowls, chips, and guac. And honestly, who could blame you? (I mean, that’s what’s on my mind pretty much 24/7, but I digress.) But lately, this iconic fast-food chain has been seriously branching out beyond its food offering, and some would say Chipotle has fully entered its collaboration era. (I mean, its collab with Wonderskin was unreal, right?) And now, Chipotle is back with its next pair-up — this time with Urban Outfitters.

For those who are trying to decorate a dorm room or an apartment, this collaboration may be perfect for you — especially if you’re a college student who loves both Chipotle and stylish decor. Just in time for back-to-school season, Chipotle is teaming up with Urban Outfitters to launch a brand-new dorm collection designed for Gen Z, appropriately called the “A Little Extra” collection. The collaboration officially launches on Aug. 20, and in it, fans can look forward to a selection of eight items to meet all your dorm needs… OK fine, all your dorm “wants.” Whether you’re furnishing your place from scratch or you just love to buy home accessories (same), this collection is definitely worth checking out.

Chipotle “Water” Cup Tumbler ($16)

Chipotle x Urban Outfitters

Perfect for those who like to make their own iced coffee or matcha at home, this cup fits the look of those trendy glass tumblers all the TikTokers are using. IYKYK.

“Chipotle Is My Life” Catch-All ($19)

Chipotle x Urban Outfitters

This Catch-All dish is perfect to put on your desk or nightstand to hold your jewelry or trinkets. Or, use it to hold your dorm room keys so you don’t lose them. My RA freshman year would have been very grateful if I’d had that.

Chipotle Delivery Doormat ($29)

Chipotle x Urban Outfitters

This doormat is a super cute conversation piece to put inside your dorm room. Also, this is perfect for those who don’t like the idea of wearing your outside shoes in your room. Shoes do not pass the doormat.

Chipotle Chip Bag Light ($59)

Chipotle x Urban Outfitters

What is probably my favorite item in this collab, the Chip Bag Light is perfect for lovers of Chipotle, and haters of overhead lights equally.

“A Little Extra” Embroidered Pillow ($59)

Chipotle x Urban Outfitters

Having a throw pillow in your dorm room is a must. Having it be Chipotle-themed is just a bonus.

Chipotle Burrito Throw Blanket ($99)

Chipotle x Urban Outfitters

Again, another throw-style essential. This throw blanket is a metallic silver, so you can become the burrito as you eat one. IMHO, this is genius.

Bean Bag Chair ($299)

Chipotle x Urban Outfitters

Chipotle and Urban are taking the “bean” in bean bag chair very seriously. As someone who exclusively gets black beans in their burrito bowls, I have to stay loyal to the black bean chair, but there’s also the pinto version that comes in brown.