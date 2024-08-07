ICYMI, we’re currently in a Brat summer. Inspired by the Charli xcx album Brat — which rightfully earned its place as album of the summer with its catchy pop beats, iconic celeb remixes, and overall vibes — all the girlies are currently embracing what it means to be unapologetically you, no matter what. With the official color of brat summer being lime green — thanks to Charli’s album cover— this bright, in-your-face hue has been splashed everywhere from fun outfits to phone cases. The brat aesthetic has quickly spread to everyday culture, too, like with Vice President and Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris adopting the Brat aesthetic in her campaign memes. And now, you can show your brat pride while also staying hydrated.

Thanks to Hydro Flask, you can now have a Brat-colored water bottle for these hot summer days. In a TikTok by Hydro Flask on Aug. 6, the brand unveiled a lime green water bottle engraved with the word “brat” as a nod to the current trend, along with the caption “Hydration, but make it bratty,” and the viral TikTok sound of Abby Lee Miller from Dance Moms saying “ooh that sounded really bratty” with the instrumental to Charli’s song “365”.

@hydroflask Replying to @Sari Having a brat girl summer with our new Lime Stainless Steel 💚✨ ♬ Express It – BEGINNERS & Yez Yez

The collection features 12 styles of brat green Hydro Flasks. TBH, they’re so similar to Charli’s album cover color that you can def consider them so Julia.

Hydro Flask 40 oz All Around Travel Tumbler – Stainless Lime If you want a subtle brat vibe, you can go for the stainless lime colorway, which has a gray base with green accents. $39.95 See on Hydro Flask

Hydro Flask MyHydro 32 oz Wide Mouth If you want to go all out, the full-color seagrass bottles are the way to go, like this 32 oz version. $50 See on Hydro Flask

Also, for a limited time, you can show off your inner brat by customizing the MyHydro line of water bottle with whatever phrase you want. Just go to the Hydro Flask website, choose a MyHydro bottle, and enter whatever word or phrase you want to display. Like advertised in the TikTok, you can customize your bottle with the word “brat,” or you can engrave it with the title of your favorite song from the album, an iconic Charli saying, or anything else you want!

So, if you’re looking for a stylish bottle to carry your water (or “not water,” if you’re feeling bratty) run, don’t walk to the Hydro Flask website to grab one of these bad boys before they run out!