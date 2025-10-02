‘Twas the week of Taylor Swift’s The Life of a Showgirl, and across the internet, brands are going above and beyond to celebrate. Leading up to the Oct. 3 release date, it’s an era of anticipation as fans eagerly await the glitz and glam of TLOAS (and I wait for a chance to pick between “Opalite” and “Fate of Ophelia” as my newest hyperfixation). There are so many opportunities for fans to indulge in the lavish lifestyle of a showgirl – from deals on ride-sharing platforms to glittery sweepstakes to add to your “Wi$h-Li$t.”

The appropriately-chosen showgirl album title is a clear-cut shiny Libra. With an Oct. 3 birthday — ruled by Venus, the planet of love and beauty — TLOAS is set to be charismatic, romantic, and more than an explosion of aesthetics. With its charisma and glamour, TLOAS has rightfully taken over as the center of attention among all spheres of culture, specifically the branding space.

Whether you are looking for a way to celebrate the album with your friends, trying to find TLOAS-inspired marketing for great deals, or just want to be attuned to all things promo regarding Swiftie culture, I’ve got you covered. Below, check out the ways brands are engaging with the spirit of TLOAS and by creating opportunities for Swifties across the board: giveaways, sweepstakes, and deals galore!

Spotify

On Sep. 29, Spotify teased a glittery Insta-graphic Easter egg for TLOAS that sent fans into a spiral. Then, on Sep. 30, Spotify finally gave fans the answers they wanted. In celebration of the upcoming release, Spotify announced an in-person fan experience dedicated to the album. If you’re located on the East Coast and can get to New York City — one of Taylor Swift’s life-defining places (1989, anyone?) — you’re one of the lucky Swifties who can enjoy an immersive experience with all of your pals. The pop-up is located at the High Line from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. EST every day from Sept. 30 through Oct. 2. Don’t mind me, I’ll be humming, “your heartbeat on the High Line, once in 20 lifetimes,” until further notice.

Uber

Uber has come through with deals to help Swifties and their friends plan their TLOAS listening parties affordably — and get home from them safely. In honor of the aptly themed orange era, Uber Eats is offering 12% off of select orange items on the app. Plus, Uber is offering $12 off Comfort rides from Oct. 2 through Oct. 5 — just use the code SHOWBIZ and you’ll get a one-time discount.

Invisalign

Invisalign is doing a “Smiles That Steal the Show” giveaway from Sep. 29 through Oct. 3 and it does feel like a perfect steal. With tools for a “show-stopping smile that shines bright like opalite,” the Invisalign giveaway is a brilliant idea for anyone currently using the orthodontic apparatus to straighten their teeth. To enter, just comment #Invisalign and #SmileThatStealsTheShow on the brand’s Instagram post. The grand prize includes a suitcase-style record player, a pick from Invisalign’s limited-edition Record Collection Cases, and Cleaning Crystals and Whitening Serum. There will be three additional winners who will be able to get the same cleaning tools and their choice of the same collection cases.

KitchenAid

Maybe Swift’s sourdough era was an Easter egg after all. The longtime baker has been honored by KitchenAid with a limited-edition Stand Mixer. There are only 12 glittery orange “Tangerine Twinkle” Stand Mixers in the KitchenAid universe, and one of them could be yours! Now through Oct. 3, KitchenAid is doing an exciting giveaway in anticipation of the album. All fans have to do is follow the link to its Showbiz Sweepstakes and fill out a form with their name and address. Then, cross your fingers and hope the spirit of Swift herself (or the sweepstakes algorithm) is on your side.

Insomnia Cookies

Insomnia Cookies has tugged on my nostalgia-ridden heartstrings by offering friendship bracelets at select stores. The “sweet” and “salty” pair are perfect together or apart — knowing that whether you have a bestie to give it to or not, Swifties across the nation will be donning these bracelets as if we were back at The Eras Tour.

Target

Target has officially partnered with Swift for an exclusive album release experience. At 10 p.m. on Oct. 2, fans can begin shopping at an affiliated Target and pick a number to reserve their allotted product. At 11:45, the store will begin the process of setting up the albums for customers to purchase. There will be limited stock available, so be sure to check whether your local Target plans to be open for the midnight release, and don’t procrastinate on heading over — as Swift says, “If you fail to plan, you plan to fail.”

Baked By Melissa

Baked By Melissa is doing a TLOAS cupcake collection that looks divine and delicious. Available for in-store or online purchase, day-of or in-advance, these turquoise and orange baked goods are perfect for a listening party or indulging on your own.

Audacy – 102.7

Audacy, the radio broadcasting network that brings you 102.7, has a giveaway contest for tickets to a release party for TLOAS. This Friday, Oct. 3, at AMC Theaters in NYC, 102.7 is hosting an exclusive and private screening experience of Taylor Swift’s Official Release Party of a Showgirl​. From Sept. 29 at 1 p.m. EST through Oct. 2 at 6:00 p.m. EST, fans can enter for a chance to win four tickets to the sold-out show and a curated night to celebrate all things TLOAS.

Vivid Seats

Think you know Miss Blondie? Vivid Seats is doing a The Life of a Swiftie trivia challenge — a 12-question game in which fans can flex their Taylor knowledge for a chance to win a $500 Vivid Seats gift card, as well as unlock 1,003 bonus tokens just for playing the game. The game is in the Vivid Seats app under the “Play” tab through Oct. 3 at 11:59 p.m. EST.

Lyft

@lyft open the lyft app this weekend for a little treat 🧡

Another rideshare deal! In honor of TLOAS, Lyft is helping Swifties get to the party in style. The app is offering 13% off rides (up to $10 off) with the code ELDESTDAUGHTER. We love an Easter egg that saves some cash.