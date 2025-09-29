Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
uber tloas promos
uber tloas promos
Uber; Taylor Swift
Culture > Entertainment

Uber’s ‘TLOAS’ Promos Offer Huge Deals For Swifties

As Swifties now know, when Taylor Swift drops a new album, it’s not you’re run-of-the-mill music release — it’s a whole pop cultural moment. If that wasn’t common knowledge before, it has been made abundantly clear with the leadup to the Oct. 3 release of Swift’s latest album, The Life of a Showgirl. It’s not just fans who are excited, either; brands are getting in on the fun with deals and discounts to celebrate The Life of a Showgirl. Case in point: Uber’s TLOAS promos. (And yes, that’s plural — the company is offering deals on both its rides and delivery options.)

First up is the Uber Eats promo, which is a 12% off discount on select orange-colored items. In true Swiftie fashion, this deal is a double Easter egg: The discount is on orange items because that’s the main color of Swift’s latest era, and the 12% off discount is in reference to this being Swift’s 12th album. You can find the discounted items on Uber’s curated “Orange Era Essentials” page, which includes a wide variety of products, ranging from orange-flavored soda, to Vitamin C serums with orange packaging, to orange sushi (aka, salmon), to orange decorations — you know, so you can have a Pinterest-perfect TLOAS listening party. This promo runs from Sept. 29 to Oct. 5 at 11:59 p.m. EST.

uber tloas promos
Uber

Next, Uber is also offering discounts on its Comfort (aka bigger, newer cars) and Comfort Electric (all of the above, but electric) rides — up to $12 off, to be exact (there we go with the Easter egg again). Using the code SHOWBIZ in the app, you can get the discount for a ride between Oct. 2 at 8 p.m. and Oct. 5 at 12:01 a.m. EST. The promo code is only valid for one ride per Uber account.

In addition to these goodies, Uber is also planning some in-app surprises. There’s no word on what exactly these surprises may be, so fans will just have to keep their eyes peeled to find out — which is all very Taylor-coded, if you ask me.

The Life of a Showgirl releases Friday, Oct. 3.

Lexi Williams is the Senior Editor at Her Campus, where she spearheads the site's Life and News coverage — including academics, national news, digital news, and viral news. She also oversees our Gen Leaders and Dream Jobs franchises, and works with the national writer team, interns, and freelance writers. Dedicating her career to helping college students, teens, and twentysomethings live their best lives, Lexi became obsessed with all things Gen Z through her previously held editorial positions at Elite Daily and Dorm Therapy. Before that, she dabbled in the food and wine space at Wine Spectator magazine, where she learned to balance her Champagne taste with her Two-Buck-Chuck budget. Lexi's bylines have also appeared in Cosmopolitan, InStyle, Bustle, StyleCaster, and Betches, among others. She graduated magna cum laude with her bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Miami in 2016. Originally from Florida, Lexi currently lives with her husband in Brooklyn, New York, where she spends her days scouting the best pizza spots, working on her debut novel, perpetually redecorating her apartment, and taking too many photos of her yappy little rescue dog, Benji. For pitches, contact Lexi at lexiwilliams@hercampus.com. For a healthy dose of Millennial cringe, follow her on Instagram at @lexi___williams.