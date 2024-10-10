BookTokers, These Halloween Costumes Are For You

If you’re a big reader like me, you probably idolize your favorite book characters and wish you could be them. Thankfully, we have a holiday for that: Halloween! Halloween is the one night a year when folks are free to express their creativity without judgment. So, what better way to do this than by dressing up as your favorite characters with these BookTok Halloween costume ideas? Spoiler alert! This article discusses spoilers for The Hunger Games: Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes.
I don’t know about you, I’m sick of scrolling through TikTok and Pinterest in desperate attempts to find cute Halloween costumes that nobody else will be wearing. Let’s be honest: if you’re going on social media for your costume inspo, odds are, everyone else is doing the same thing and wearing the same costumes. I’ve spent years fighting to have the most unique costumes, only to find people wearing the same costumes as me. This year, it’s become my mission to find the most creative Halloween costumes that nobody else will think of — and BookTok Halloween costumes are a great choice.
Looking for some trendy Halloween costumes you won’t see on anyone else, but not sure where to start? Well, dear readers, you’ve come to the right place. Here are six Halloween costumes inspired by your favorite BookTok characters.
- Nate Hawkins and Anastasia Allen
Dressing up as Nate and Anastasia from Icebreaker by Hannah Grace, one of BookTok’s most popular books, is genuinely one of the most creative, and flirty, couple costumes I can think of!
Nate Hawkins is a hockey skater, so all your s/o would need is an orange hockey jersey and hockey stick. Stassie is a figure skater, so all that would be needed is a slick back hairstyle, a cute purple/pink mini dress, and some sheer tights! If you really want to go all out, you can buy a pair of figure skates, but this isn’t very realistic.
- Kya Clark
Although this book came out a few years ago, Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens has been all over my FYP lately, so why not make a costume about it?
Kya lives in the marshes, and you can honestly base your costume on the ever-so-popular movie. A pair of semi-dirty overalls and a blouse, along with a long brown wig, would be perfect if you want to dress up as Kya. You obviously can’t forget her drawings either!
- Violet Sorrengail
While I haven’t personally read it, I’ve heard raving reviews all over BookTok about Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros. All you’d have to do is dress up as an assassin; just wear a big braid and sport an all-black outfit, along with some fake knives. This is such an easy last-minute costume if you’re in a rush!
- Evelyn Hugo
Who isn’t obsessed with The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid? If you want to have a glamorous costume, you can easily dress up as Evelyn Hugo! On the book cover, Evelyn is dressed in a chic emerald green ball gown and pearls, with short curly blonde hair and a light lip gloss. So, with a long green dress, blonde hair, and pearls, you’re practically Evelyn Hugo herself.
- Lucy Gray Baird and Coriolanus Snow
Honestly, who doesn’t love The Hunger Games series? While I’m sure most of us had a Hunger Games phase, now’s your chance to channel your middle-school Hunger Games-obsessed self. With The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes being all the rage lately, this is your perfect opportunity to dress up as Lucy Gray Baird and Coriolanus Snow. In my opinion, dressing up as the two would be such a cute couple costume, even if they don’t end up together.
For Lucy, you can sport a rustic blouse, a maxi skirt, and a chunky belt. Even a rainbow skirt, blouse, and corset top would do the job as well. Don’t forget some black boots and her iconic guitar! Your partner can dress up in Coriolanus’s infamous all-red outfit, with a blue button-up, and a white wig if they really want to go all out.
- Autumn Davis
If He Had Been With Me by Laura Nowlin is genuinely one of my favorite books from BookTok. (If you haven’t read it before, go to your trusty library to pick it up, then buy some tissues!) To be Autumn, all you need would be a tiara and a notebook, to represent her love for writing. Easy, last-minute, and super unique!