BookTokers, These Halloween Costumes Are For You

If you’re a big reader like me, you probably idolize your favorite book characters and wish you could be them. Thankfully, we have a holiday for that: Halloween! Halloween is the one night a year when folks are free to express their creativity without judgment. So, what better way to do this than by dressing up as your favorite characters with these BookTok Halloween costume ideas? Spoiler alert! This article discusses spoilers for The Hunger Games: Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes.

I don’t know about you, I’m sick of scrolling through TikTok and Pinterest in desperate attempts to find cute Halloween costumes that nobody else will be wearing. Let’s be honest: if you’re going on social media for your costume inspo, odds are, everyone else is doing the same thing and wearing the same costumes. I’ve spent years fighting to have the most unique costumes, only to find people wearing the same costumes as me. This year, it’s become my mission to find the most creative Halloween costumes that nobody else will think of — and BookTok Halloween costumes are a great choice.

Looking for some trendy Halloween costumes you won’t see on anyone else, but not sure where to start? Well, dear readers, you’ve come to the right place. Here are six Halloween costumes inspired by your favorite BookTok characters.