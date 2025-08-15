The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

Today is the day for all Stanley fans to head online and grab the cup of their dreams. The iconic brand’s warehouse sale started on Aug. 14 for members, but on Aug. 15, it’s fair game for everyone. That means you can grab up to 50% off the brand’s fan-favorite tumblers as well as other great merch. Plus, Stanley is offering free shipping on orders over $50. This is Stanley’s first warehouse sale, so people are extremely fired up about getting deals on their favorite tumblers, bottles, cups, and more. But if you want something, you have to act fast — like, right now. The sale ends Aug. 15 at 11:59 p.m.PST, and items are selling out like hotcakes!

If you’re anything like me and you’re obsessed with your Stanley (my Loveshack Fancy x Stanley is glued to my hand at all times, not going to lie), then this sale is worth getting excited over. Below, I’ve rounded up some of the best deals you can get from the Stanley warehouse sale 2025. Whether you are heading back to school, you are in need of a mid-summer refresh, or you are just a Stanley collector, the warehouse sale has something for you. Let’s get into it, besties.

The signature style is half off! The super popular, 40 oz. tumbler is usually $45, but today you can get it for just $22.50. The available color choices for this style are dwindling, though, so be sure to get it while your favorite is still an option.

If you’re anything like me and having a cold drink in the summer months is essential, consider trying out this underrated option from Stanley. The 15 oz. cup is on sale for only $12.50 right now. If you’re new to Stanley and want to test out the quality before committing to a pricier 30 or 40 oz. tumbler, this could be a great option for you.

Sometimes, practicality matters more than anything. Whether you need a good bottle for the gym, or you prefer throwing something in your bag without worrying about spills, this is a solid option for the water bottle people. And right now, it’s half off, making it $17.50!

Whether you want fill up your water bottle once (and only once) to get through the day, or you’re the friend who is always sharing, this giant jug is just what you need to keep everything cool all day long. The 96 oz. jug is on sale for $45, a pretty big step down from the whopping $90 it usually is. This jug proves the more you spend, the more you save.

Another great pick for the water bottle fans out there, this 1 qt. bottle should keep your water cool all day long. Right now, it’s on sale for $19.50, so be sure to snag it before it runs out!