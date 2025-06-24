The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

Given the heatwave sweeping across the United States, it is more important than ever to stay hydrated. Whether you’re soaking up the sun or hiding in the shade, Stanley 1913 has you covered with its newest drop, Stanley’s 2025 Summer Edit collection — full of vibrant colors available in a variety of shapes and sizes, for whatever summer has in store.

Stanley has been keeping drinks cool and people hydrated season after season since 1913 (if you didn’t know where the “1913” came from, now you do!), and this summer is no different. The launch, which was officially released to the masses on June 24, features the classic Quenchers and other Tumblers clad in new desert tones. So, if your Stanley collection was starting to look a little bare, look no further than these newfound summer staples.

The Summer Edit Collection is available on the Stanley 1913 website, as well as DICK’s Sporting Goods, Amazon, Scheels, and Academy. Here, you’ll find some of Stanley’s iconic products in all-new shades: Pink Mesa Sunset, just as beautiful as it sounds; Prickly Pear, a delicious yellow-green; Agave, a calming cool blue; and Lichen (which is a type of algae, who knew?), a mossy green with pink accessories.

Stanley The Quencher ProTour Flip Straw Tumbler $35-$45

Stanley Adventure Easy Carry Outdoor Cooler $80

Stanley The IceFlow Flip Straw Tumbler $35

The products boasting these colors include the Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler in both 30 oz and 40 oz ($35.00 and $45.00, respectively), the Quencher ProTour Flip Straw Tumbler also available in 30 oz and 40 oz ($35.00 and $45.00, respectively), the IceFlow Aerolight Bottle Flip Straw 2.0 available in 24 oz ($35.00) and the IceFlow Flip Straw Tumbler that comes in the shade available in 30 oz ($35.00).

However, if these are all sounding a bit basic and you want to stand out, Stanley 1913 and DICK’s Sporting Goods have a few exclusives. Only at DICK’s, the 30 oz IceFlow Flipe Straw Tumbler ($35.00), the 40 oz Quencher ProTour Flip Straw Tumbler ($45.00), the 30 oz Quencher ProTour Flip Straw Tumbler ($35.00), and the two-gallon Fast-Flow Water Jug ($55.00) will come in exclusive colorways: Pink Dust Stitch, a dusty pink with adorable flower decals; Orchid Glimmer, a dreamy lavender with peach accents; Petrol, a navy-indigo mix; and a bright pink Cactus Flower, because you can never have too much hydration, after all.

Stanley Stanley Quencher ProTour Flip Straw Tumbler $35-$45

Stanley Stanley 2 Gallon Fast Flow Water Jug $55

Happy shopping — and stay cool!