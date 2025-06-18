Need some new tech for back to school? Well, Apple has your back with deals for students that will save you money on your new products. Now, I know you’re probably thinking; Why are we talking about back-to-school shopping in June, when summer break literally just started? Well, for one, it’s never too early to hear about a good deal, and two, because Apple’s back to school deals have already started, and if you’re already going to be shopping for a new laptop, you def won’t want to miss out on what you can currently score.

Between tuition, housing, textbooks, supplies, and other essential items that are required as a student, life in college can be expensive, especially when living on a small set income from a part-time job or relying on your parents’ money for financial support. Thankfully, companies like Apple are here to help out those on their educational journey, helping to mitigate the stress of back-to-school expenses with deals and discounts.

The current deal is part of what Apple typically offers college students every year — it’s appropriately (if somewhat blandly) called the “College Student Offer.” This year in the United States, from June 17, 2025 to September 30, 2025, students can get a promotional product completely free, within the purchase of an eligible product (which include certain Macs or iPads).

One such promotion product is a pair of Apple AirPods. Depending on the product you purchase, you can get the AirPods Pro 2, AirPods 4, or AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation. If AirPods aren’t your thing or you already have a pair, you can also get accessories for your device like a Magic Mouse, Magic Trackpad, Magic Keyboard for iPad Air, Magic Keyboard with Touch ID and Numeric Keypad, or an Apple Pencil Pro (which is great for note-taking or drawing on your iPad, BTW). All of the eligible purchases and their correlating promotional freebie products are listed on Apple’s website.

Plus, outside of the “College Student Offer,” don’t forget that college students can actually get a discount from Apple when purchasing eligible products through Apple’s Education Store all year round.