Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
ipad accessories
ipad accessories
Amazon
Life > Academics

8 iPad Accessories For Back-To-College Season

Her Campus Placeholder Avatar Courtney Lemkin

With back to school season now here, it is officially the time to stock up on all the tech-related items you’ll need for studying, entertainment, and more. If you’re one of the many college students who have sprung for an iPad, then you’re likely in the market for accessories to enhance your device. Some accessories are practical and aim to protect your iPad by improving durability. Some are simple upgrades that are meant to make your life as a student easier. And others still are just purely for the aesthetic. (I mean, honestly, having a cohesive vibe with my tech and matching it your other school supplies and dorm decorations just makes me feel like I have everything put together at the start of the semester.)

But there are *a lot* of iPad accessories out there, so how do you know what’s worth adding to your cart, and what items should you skip (or at least move to your “save for later” section)? Of course, it all depends on your personal needs and wants, but below, I’ve put together a list of some of the top items almost everyone with an iPad would benefit from having at the start of the new semester. 

ProElife 2-Pack Ergonomics Grip Holder Anti-rolling Protective Sleeve Cover for Apple Pencil 2nd & 1st Gen 2022-2018 iPad Pro 12.9\'\' 11\'\'/Air 10.9\'\' Stylus Accessory Kits
Amazon

Apple Pencil Grip 2-Pack

Do you prefer to handwrite your notes (digitally) with your Apple Pencil, versus type them into a document? If so, your hand may start to feel uncomfortable in those extra-long lectures. This Apple Pencil Grip can help ease the pain.

$5.99

See on Amazon
Paperlike\'s Drawing Glove
Paperlike

Paperlike Drawing Glove

If you’re an art major or someone who draws a lot on their iPad, then you know the inconvenience of having your hand constantly rub against the screen, causing friction and unwanted smudges. This glove eliminates that skin-to-screen contact and also works as a screen cleaner with its microfiber outer layer.

$19.99

See on Paperlike

 

OMOTON Adjustable Tablet Stand for Desk
Amazon

Adjustable Stand For Desk 

This adjustable table stand will come in handy if you use your iPad for studying. You can use it in your room or at the library, and it can adjust to tilt at different angles.I don’t know about you, but I’d love to have this so I can scroll through my notes on my iPad without needing to hold it up with my hands for an extended period of time. 

$12.99

See on Amazon
Ontel Pillow Pad Ultra Multi-Angle Soft Tablet Stand
Amazon

Pillow Stand for Bed 

Whether you are watching a movie, reading an ebook, playing a game, texting, or scrolling through social media, this soft. pillow-like stand will be perfect for any late-night tech uses in bed or on the couch. 

$12.19

See on Amazon
TiMOVO 9-11 Inch Tablet Sleeve Bag Carrying Case with Shoulder Strap for iPad
Amazon

Sleeve Bag 

Even though an iPad is easier to carry around with you than a laptop, you still need something to keep it in as you carry it around campus in between classes. This sleeve bag comes in different colors and has the ability to also hold your phone, mouse, chargers, and two pens at the same time — along with your iPad, of course. 

$18.89

See on Amazon
Touchscreen Screen Cleaner Kit 2 Pcs
Amazon

Touchscreen Cleaner 2-Pack

With the amount of use your iPad will likely receive over the semester, it will definitely accumulate some smudges and fingerprints on the screen. This two-pack touchscreen cleaner will help clear those blemishes right up. 

$9.98

See on Amazon
Paperlike\'s iPad Screen Protector (2 pack)
Paperlike

Paperlike Screen Protector 2-Pack

This screen protector pack from Paperlike has gotten many shout-outs on social media due to its unique feel. It’s made to feel like you are writing on paper while using your Apple Pencil, so if you like the digital organization that comes with writing your notes out on your iPad, but reminisce on the old-school feeling of writing your notes by hand with a pencil and paper, then get this screen protector from Paperlike.

$44.99

See on Paperlike
iPad 9 2021 10.2 inch iPad 8 iPad 7 Air 3 Pro 10.5 Keyboard Case with Mouse
Amazon

Ipad case, keyboard, and mouse set

Why order your iPad case, keyboard, and mouse separately when you can get a matching set of all three? These bundles come in different colors and have all kinds of features, such as the option to magnetically attach your keyboard and Bluetooth connectivity. 

$45.00

See on Amazon
Her Campus Placeholder Avatar
Courtney Lemkin is a National Contributing Writer for Her Campus. She writes life and career content on the site including advice on academics and more. She is a recent graduate of St. John's University where she majored in communication arts and minored in English. During her time at St. John's, she was the vice president of the campus' multimedia organization and also has previous experience writing for College Magazine. She later became an editor, social media coordinator / newsletter editor, and eventually worked her way up to holding the position of editor in chief. In her free time, Courtney enjoys anything related to the arts and loves going to see Broadway plays.