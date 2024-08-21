8 iPad Accessories For Back-To-College Season

With back to school season now here, it is officially the time to stock up on all the tech-related items you’ll need for studying, entertainment, and more. If you’re one of the many college students who have sprung for an iPad, then you’re likely in the market for accessories to enhance your device. Some accessories are practical and aim to protect your iPad by improving durability. Some are simple upgrades that are meant to make your life as a student easier. And others still are just purely for the aesthetic. (I mean, honestly, having a cohesive vibe with my tech and matching it your other school supplies and dorm decorations just makes me feel like I have everything put together at the start of the semester.)

But there are *a lot* of iPad accessories out there, so how do you know what’s worth adding to your cart, and what items should you skip (or at least move to your “save for later” section)? Of course, it all depends on your personal needs and wants, but below, I’ve put together a list of some of the top items almost everyone with an iPad would benefit from having at the start of the new semester.

Amazon Apple Pencil Grip 2-Pack Do you prefer to handwrite your notes (digitally) with your Apple Pencil, versus type them into a document? If so, your hand may start to feel uncomfortable in those extra-long lectures. This Apple Pencil Grip can help ease the pain. $5.99 See on Amazon

Paperlike Paperlike Drawing Glove If you’re an art major or someone who draws a lot on their iPad, then you know the inconvenience of having your hand constantly rub against the screen, causing friction and unwanted smudges. This glove eliminates that skin-to-screen contact and also works as a screen cleaner with its microfiber outer layer. $19.99 See on Paperlike

Amazon Adjustable Stand For Desk This adjustable table stand will come in handy if you use your iPad for studying. You can use it in your room or at the library, and it can adjust to tilt at different angles.I don’t know about you, but I’d love to have this so I can scroll through my notes on my iPad without needing to hold it up with my hands for an extended period of time. $12.99 See on Amazon

Amazon Pillow Stand for Bed Whether you are watching a movie, reading an ebook, playing a game, texting, or scrolling through social media, this soft. pillow-like stand will be perfect for any late-night tech uses in bed or on the couch. $12.19 See on Amazon

Amazon Sleeve Bag Even though an iPad is easier to carry around with you than a laptop, you still need something to keep it in as you carry it around campus in between classes. This sleeve bag comes in different colors and has the ability to also hold your phone, mouse, chargers, and two pens at the same time — along with your iPad, of course. $18.89 See on Amazon

Amazon Touchscreen Cleaner 2-Pack With the amount of use your iPad will likely receive over the semester, it will definitely accumulate some smudges and fingerprints on the screen. This two-pack touchscreen cleaner will help clear those blemishes right up. $9.98 See on Amazon

Paperlike Paperlike Screen Protector 2-Pack This screen protector pack from Paperlike has gotten many shout-outs on social media due to its unique feel. It’s made to feel like you are writing on paper while using your Apple Pencil, so if you like the digital organization that comes with writing your notes out on your iPad, but reminisce on the old-school feeling of writing your notes by hand with a pencil and paper, then get this screen protector from Paperlike. $44.99 See on Paperlike