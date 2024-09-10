What comes to mind when you think about fall? Sweaters? Gilmore Girls? Back-to-school season? TBH, one thing that always makes me feel like fall is really back on is when Apple announces all the new toys and gadgets coming to shelves. Truly, the falling leaves basically give me a Pavlovian response — but for iPhones instead of dog food.

In all seriousness, around September, Apple has an event during which time the company releases information about its newest products. On Sept. 9, 2024, Apple’s latest event rolled around, and while the new iPhone was revealed to much fanfare, many Apple lovers were also intrigued by the two new Apple Watch models that were announced: the traditional Apple Watch Series 10, and then the Apple Watch Ultra 2.

If you are like me, who loves to wear an old-fashioned analog watch (if only for the aesthetic), you might be thinking it’s finally time for a high-tech upgrade (especially considering it still sometimes takes me a bit longer than it should to actually figure out what time it is). If you’re considering getting yourself a new watch, but aren’t sure which of the new ones is right for you, I’m here to help weigh the differences between the Apple Watch Series 10 vs. Ultra 2.

Courtesy of Apple

Apple Watch Series 10 vs Ultra 2 Cost

A big question for a lot of people will be if there is a cost difference between the two models. The price comparison is a pretty big one. The Series 10 starts at $399, and the Ultra 2 starts from $799. These prices can of course go up, depending on the upgrades you choose, but the price may be something to consider when choosing which watch you might want to invest in. However, the cost difference is for a reason, and it will become more clear as I explain more of the differences.

Apple Watch Series 10 vs Ultra 2 Aesthetic

While both of these watches still stick mostly to the Apple Watch look that most people are used to, there are still some differences in the look between these two options. The Series 10 is advertised as Apple’s most thin watch yet, with either an aluminum or titanium case, while the Ultra has the look of a sports watch. It is quite literally a heavier watch, with a larger case as well. The look of the Series 10 is meant to be sleek, while the Ultra 2 is meant to stand out more. Think about the difference between a loafer and a hiking shoe: both cute, but for different reasons and with different vibes. Whichever one speaks more to you may be a better choice.

Apple Watch Series 10 vs Ultra 2 Functions

The functionality of these two watches pretty much follows the sleek vs. sporty image. The Ultra 2 is a sports watch, and it is meant for more intense athletic and adventure usage. It has a better underwater depth perception, can actually be used deeper underwater, for diving and in high speed water sports, and, according to Apple, has the most precise GPS of any sport watch. While the Series 10 has some of the same features, it is not a sports watch, and therefore has different aspects, including a larger screen display, faster charging time, and a lighter feel compared to the Ultra 2.

Courtesy of Apple

Over all, there are some key differences between these two Apple Watches, which, for some people, may make all the difference. If you still aren’t sure, there’s a full breakdown of each product on the Apple website. And, pro tip: Think long and hard about it! Don’t rush into a big purchase; I mean, no one likes buyer’s remorse.