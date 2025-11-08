With the winter season coming up, I find myself beginning to lose control of who I am. I’m somebody that loves to spend time outdoors, but once the temperature drops below a certain threshold, I prefer to be indoors. Where I live, there isn’t an adequate amount of snow to enjoy, and I now live too far away from ski hills. Of course there are lots of things to do inside, but I begin to feel almost cabin-feverish, and wind up rotting my days away in bed.

With the cold weather that comes with winter, it feels like the perfect season to stay in and spend time on hobbies. In my experience though, I end up losing motivation. Why? Well, activities that I find entertaining and fun will start to lose their shine, and the idea of committing to a new hobby can seem dreadful. Although costs, time, and attention are a factor, I’ve come to the conclusion that there are just too many options to choose from. I’ll save ideas on Pinterest or TikTok, come across them months later, and will repeat the cycle until I give up and never try them out. However, this may change as I’ve been introduced to a super neat idea that’s been making the rounds on social media: a hobby menu.

What is a hobby menu?

It’s all in the name! Basically, it’s a menu for your hobbies and activities. When you go to a restaurant, instead of asking the waitstaff if they have a particular meal, they give you a menu so you can browse the options and select the one that best suits your preferences. A hobby menu works the exact same way. Instead of hemming and hawing trying to decide what to do with your unoccupied afternoon, take a glance at your menu and make the decision easier for yourself.

What do you add to a hobby menu?

The honest answer is anything you’d like, but it may not be proactive to simply make a list. Hobbies come in all shapes and sizes, with different levels of difficulty, prepping, and cost. Take ice skating and reading for example — the former comes with more equipment and planning, whereas the latter can be done almost anywhere and anytime. But just because a hobby requires some extra planning, that doesn’t mean it shouldn’t be on your hobby menu. Traditional menus have different sections for different kinds of dishes. Appetizers, sides, mains, and desserts all hold a different meaning.

So, here’s a breakdown of what you can add to each section:

Appetizers

An appetizer is smaller than a main dish, but can still hold its own. Personally I’ve been to restaurants and have ended up ordering a few appetizers instead of a main dish. An appetizer hobby doesn’t take up as much time or resources as a main would, but is still enjoyable nonetheless. Appetizer hobbies can be done multiple times throughout the day, or even for countless hours if you enjoy it enough. Consider adding hobbies such as writing, drawing, coloring, reading, or even learning a language to your appetizer section.

Sides

A side dish often accompanies the main in a dinner setting. For this section in your hobby menu, think about tasks that pair nicely with a hobby you’re already partaking in. Watching TV or listening to music are commonly paired with hobbies, but consider other ideas such as spending time with friends and crafting a sweet treat or special drink.

Mains

The main dish is the real deal. These are the hobbies that may take a bit of extra time and resources, but fulfill your needs and can easily take up an afternoon’s worth of time. This is also the best place to add hobbies you want to try, such as knitting, embroidery, cooking, baking, puzzles, board games, crafts, painting, and learning an instrument. For the winter season, you can include outdoor activities such as ice skating, sledding, or going for an outdoor walk.

Consider adding a specials section to your hobby menu as well. These can be certain activities you want to try but can’t do often as they require additional costs or planning. Think about activities such as going to a museum or gallery, visiting a new town, having a shopping day, or attending a special event.

Desserts

Desserts are the sweetest part of any menu. This section would include hobbies that you enjoy doing, but can’t (or maybe shouldn’t) do every day. Dessert hobbies can include playing video games, visiting different cafés or restaurants, going out with friends, or having movie nights with your favorite people.