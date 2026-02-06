This weekend is a major weekend for sports fans. The Olympics kicked off on Friday, Feb. 6, with the opening ceremony. Then, on top of all those international sporting events you can watch basically around the clock, on Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026, you have the annual and adorable Puppy Bowl followed by — you guessed it — the monumental Super Bowl LX, a matchup between two coasts: the New England Patriots versus the Seattle Seahawks.

Everyone knows the Super Bowl is huge in the U.S., whether you’re watching it for the football game itself, enjoying the highly produced and entertaining commercials, or simply tuning in for the Super Bowl Halftime Show, this year featuring headliner Bad Bunny.

But there’s also another major component of the Super Bowl that most, if not all, fans are excited about, and that’s the food. With an entire day of festivities and excitement, the Super Bowl is a big foodie holiday, with lots of parties and gatherings where people come together to watch the big game. Certain traditional Super Bowl finger foods like wings, pigs in a blanket, pizza, chips, and more will likely be flying off the shelves. And while yes, you can cook at home or go to the grocery store, you can also go to your favorite food spots and pick up food there — or, even better, get them delivered. And even better, a ton of chain restaurants are offering Super Bowl 2026 food deals and discounts, making your day not just delicious, but also, a little more affordable.

So, if you don’t want to fumble on the opportunity to save money this Super Bowl Sunday and want to know what your options are as you get ready for your own watch party, here are 14 game-changing food deals to take advantage of.

Buffalo Wild Wings

According to USA Today, Buffalo Wild Wings has two ways to get free wings when it comes to the Super Bowl. First, if you are a member of the Blazin’ Rewards Loyalty Program and you place a pre-order of $25 by Saturday, Feb. 7, to be picked up on Super Bowl Sunday, you’ll get six boneless or traditional wings for a future visit through March 10. You just need to log in or create an account.

This next way will be determined by the results of the game itself. If the game goes into overtime, then BWW is going to give fans six free or boneless wings on Monday, Feb. 23, from 2-5 p.m. (via dine-in or in-person takeout at participating locations).

KFC

Speaking of wings, the chain known for its original recipe with 11 herbs and spices also has a wing deal for the big game: KFC is doing 20 wings for $20. You can choose between hot and spicy or honey BBQ for the flavor and four dip cups of your choosing — some choices include KFC sauce, ranch, BBQ, honey mustard, buffalo, sweet and sour, and more. It’s available from Feb. 2 to Feb. 11 and offers 20% in savings compared to buying the items individually. You can schedule your order up to four days in advance via the KFC app or website.

Denny’s

Speaking of wings, Denny’s has a 20-piece boneless wings party pack, according to USA Today. It also comes with a choice of a dipping sauce including DinerQ, blue cheese, ranch, BBQ, honey mustard, or buffalo. Plus, customers can get $10 off any $30 purchase on the Denny’s website from Friday, Feb. 6, to Sunday, Feb. 8, by using the code “CHAMP10N.” On top of this discount, if you want the wings specifically to be delivered to you, Denny’s is also offering 35% off boneless wings when you order on Uber Eats.

Chipotle

Chipotle is having some fun this Super Bowl. The restaurant announced in a news release a game of its own that the company is doing for the Super Bowl, in which fans can win a free entrée. Here’s how to play: With AI-generated commercials dominating our screens during game day, Chipotle is going to debut a one-time, 30-second video on Instagram Reels titled “The Chipotle Realest 30.” There will be a text-to-claim code and the first 100,000 who text the code to 888222 will win a free entrée — highlighting Chipotle’s commitment to its food being real, with no artificial ingredients.

Applebee’s

On Sunday, Feb. 8, Applebee’s is giving away 20 free boneless wings to those who spend $40 or more on an online order. Just make sure to use promo code “SBWINGS26” at checkout.

First Watch

First Watch is here to cure the post-game scaries or celebrate the big win. From Feb. 9 to Feb. 13, you can enjoy free delivery on online orders of $15 or more.

Gopuff

Gopuff is offering a ton of deals on game day, plus a post-game day deal with Starbucks. On Feb. 8, if you spend $100, you get $20 back in GoCash with the code HAILMARY. You can also spend $25 on Pepsi and Frito-Lay products including drinks, dips, and snacks, and save $5.

In regards to Gopuff’s Starbucks deal, anyone who orders a grande or larger Starbucks drink on Gopuff on Monday, Feb. 9, will receive 50% off a Starbucks food item. The discount will automatically be applied at checkout and available the entire day at participating locations.

Dave and Buster’s

At Dave and Buster’s, you don’t just get a deal on food, but games and experiences as well. You can watch the game on 40-foot screens and get unlimited arcade games and wings. Tickets cost $24.99 and are required to be purchased ahead of the big game, so pre-purchase your tickets as soon as you can.

Del Taco

Del Taco is offering a discount all weekend, according to USA Today. From Feb. 6 to Feb. 8, you can get 15% off your order with a $10 minimum total (and with a maximum discount of $10). You can also get free delivery on orders $20 or more.

Krispy Kreme

In honor of the big game, Krispy Kreme is serving up the “Big Game Dozen” with a $2 Original Glazed dozen when you buy any dozen. The offer is available from Feb. 6 to Feb. 8 at participating U.S. stores.

Little Caesars

Little Caesar’s is offering numerous deals ahead of Super Bowl Sunday, including a $17.99 bundle of two classic pizzas, Crazy Bread, and a 2-liter soft drink.

Pizza Hut

Another pizza chain offering a deal is Pizza Hut. The chain is offering a 16-inch Big New Yorker pizza for $10. Plus, if you pre-order and spend $50 or more, you get 200 bonus reward points.

Popeyes

Popeyes has two Super Bowl deals for reward members. According to USA Today, now through Super Bowl Sunday, you can get a 12-piece order of tenders or wings for $12. Plus, on Sunday, Feb. 8, you can get a free 6-piece order of wings with a purchase of $10 or more. To redeem either offer, order on the app or the website.

Outback Steakhouse

Lastly is the iconic steak chain, Outback. According to USA Today, you can get 60 Kookaburra Wings for $60, available exclusively for online ordering.