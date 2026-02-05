5 Bad Bunny Super Bowl Halftime Show Theories That Have Me Hype

Bad Bunny is set to take the stage on Feb. 8 in Santa Clara, California, for the Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show. The 31-year-old rapper-singer is known for his significant contributions to the Latin pop scene — especially for bringing the Spanish language into mainstream charts. Bad Bunny has broken historic streaming records, such as being the first artist to claim Spotify’s Global Top Artist four times.

Aside from his music, Bad Bunny also stands out as a consistent voice for advocacy and protest for marginalized communities, and often incorporates that passion into his lyrics. The artist has even taken a philanthropic approach to his community outreach — in 2019, he founded the Good Bunny Foundation, a non-profit organization that aims to address quality of life for Puerto Ricans, particularly focusing on youth programming. Given the huge spotlight he is about to step into — and the increase in celebrities speaking out against Immigration and Customs Enforcement —people are buzzing with excitement to see what Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime show has in store.

With additional performances from Green Day and Brandi Carlile, the hype around Bad Bunny being chosen as the Super Bowl halftime show performer has also come with plenty of backlash from those who oppose the advocacy platforms that all of these artists have behind their careers.

When NFL commissioner Roger Goodell was questioned at a press conference about the controversy surrounding Bad Bunny headlining the Super Bowl LX Halftime Show, he pointed out what’s at stake when it comes to taking this specific stage. “He’s one of the leading and most popular entertainers in the world,” Goodell said. “That’s what we try to achieve. It’s an important stage for us, it’s an important element to the entertainment value. It’s carefully thought through.”

“I’m not sure we’ve ever selected an artist where we didn’t have some blowback or criticism,” Goodell added. “It’s pretty hard to do when you have literally hundreds of millions of people who are watching. But we’re confident it’s going to be a great show, and he understands the platform he’s on, and I think it’s going to be exciting and a united moment.”

With this anticipation in mind, fans and foes of Bad Bunny haven’t hesitated to share their hot takes and predictions for this year’s Super Bowl halftime show. Here are some of the most popular theories out there about Bad Bunny’s performance.