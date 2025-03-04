Hold Up, Are Zoë Kravitz & Noah Centineo *Actually* Dating?

A new (and unexpected) celebrity couple may be on the rise, and that pairing is none other than Zoë Kravitz and To All The Boys I Loved Before star Noah Centineo. The two were first spotted together on Feb. 13 in NYC, walking side by side after leaving Danielle Haim’s birthday party. A few days later, on Mar. 2, Kravitz and Centineo were photographed leaving a bar in LA in the early morning hours, further sparking romance rumors. So, are Kravitz and Centineo dating? Here’s what we know.

As of Mar. 4, there’s not a clear answer to whether or not Kravitz and Centineo are dating. But seeing as they’ve been spotted out together on more than one occasion, I think it’s safe to say that the pair are definitely close. As for whether or not they’re actually dating, that remains unclear.

Kravitz and Centineo’s public hangouts come a few months after she and Channing Tatum called off their engagement in October 2024, ending their 3-year relationship. For those who don’t know, Tatum starred in Kravitz’s directorial debut Blink Twice, which was released in August 2024. The couple was last seen together at a production of Picture Day at Coffey Street Studio in NYC’s Red Hook neighborhood on Oct. 6. Not long after news of their split made headlines, Kravitz was seen without her engagement ring.

In a February 2025 interview with Elle, Kravitz shared her continued support for Tatum despite their split. “I love this thing we made together,” she said, referring to Blink Twice. “I care for him very much. Even when you bring up how great his performance is, it warms my heart to hear that, and I’m so happy that all of it happened. I just feel so grateful that we got to go on that journey together.”

Kravtiz also told Elle that Tatum has “a lot to offer” and that she’s “excited for people to keep witnessing that.” She continued, “He has so much more coming, and I think he’s in a place as an actor where he’s feeling really confident and people are seeing different sides of him.”

It seems as though there’s no bad blood between Kravitz and Tatum after their split, as the two both appeared to have welcomed new romances. On Feb. 28, Tatum was spotted with model Inka Williams at a pre-Oscars party in LA. The two were seen walking arm in arm while leaving the party, which was hosted by the Creative Arts Agency at The Living Room.

As for Centineo, he was last linked to model Stassie Karanikolaou. The two sparked romance rumors in 2020 after they were caught flirting back and forth on Instagram. They were then spotted packing on some PDA during a Halloween party.

While it’s unclear when the spark between Centineo and Karanikolaou fizzled out, it seems Kravitz now has his attention, and I, for one, am *living* for this pairing (though them being together was NOT on my 2025 bingo card).