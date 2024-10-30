Nobody Talk To Me: Zoë Kravitz & Channing Tatum Just Broke Up

Another celebrity relationship has ended and this time, it’s Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum. The couple was engaged for a year before news outlets reported on Oct 29 that they were calling it quits after three years together. Her Campus reached out to both Kravitz and Tatum’s teams for comment, but did not hear back by the time of publication. So why did Kravitz and Tatum break up? Here’s what we know.

As of Oct. 30, it’s unclear why the couple decided to call off their engagement. So far, sources have just reported on Kravitz and Tatum’s split and nothing more.

Tatum and Kravitz started dating in the summer of 2021, after rumors spread about a possible relationship between the two due to their outings in New York City. Around this time, Kravitz made her directorial debut for her movie “Blink Twice,” which features Tatum in the lead role. The couple’s relationship was confirmed in September 2021 after months of speculation, and their connection was described as “cute” and “flirty.”

Over the next three years, Tatum and Kravitz didn’t hide their romance from the world. Not only were they spotted together on multiple occasions, but they often spoke publicly about one another. In a cover story for GQ’s 2022 Men of the Year issue, Kravitz described Tatum as a “wonderful human.” She said, “He makes me laugh and we both really love art and talking about art and the exploration of why we do what we do.” In a February 2022 cover story for Variety, Tatum described Kravitz as a “perfectionist in the best possible way” and said that he enjoyed the nature of their relationship.

In October 2023, sources close to couple announced their engagement to People after the two were photographed leaving a Halloween party and Kravitz was sporting a ring on *that* finger.

Though the two kept many details surrounding their relationship under wraps, there were plenty of times when they didn’t hold back on showing how much they loved each other. From leaving the 2021 Met Gala together and to attending the premiere of Blink Twice, they were shown to always keep it real with one another.

The last public post of the two was in September 2024 when Tatum took to Instagram to share his admiration and love for Kravitz. He shared a photo of him with Kravitz sleeping soundly in his lap.

“This little sweet. She’s So tired bro. Every time I wondered if she’d break… She just kept going and going and going. Always on the dig for truth. She [poured] every single ounce of her into this film,” Tatum captioned the post. “I’m so proud to stand ten toes down for her, this film and everyone in it. forever. Knowing what it took to make it. No one will ever know. Thank you for finding me and seeing me. I got you forever. Me and you back to back against it all. I’ll never blink. Let’s go.”

Honestly, my heart can’t take the heaviness of this celeb breakup.