Wait, *Who’s* Threatening To Sue Brooke Schofield?

Hold onto your headphones, besties, because the Brooke Schofield and Clinton Kane drama is introducing a new character: podcaster Zach Sang. According to the Cancelled co-host Sang is threatening to sue Schofield for — get this — “irreparable damage” to his career. Yes, you heard that right. This podcaster feud is juicier than a true-crime episode.

For those of you who don’t know (or are getting all the guys Brooke is beefing with confused ATM — I know I am), Sang is another viral podcaster known for not only his passion for music but also for starting up his own radio show at 14-years-old.

On the latest episode of Cancelled, Schofield spilled the tea, revealing that Sang is considering legal action against her after she name-dropped him in the Kane relationship saga. Rewind to April 2023 when Sang, the host of The Zach Sang Show, exposed the now-viral Kane lying allegations with Tana Mongeau as she was making a guest appearance. Schofield had specifically asked Sang to keep her out of it, especially due to her personal trauma, which she wasn’t ready to share with the world.

But Sang reportedly ignored her wishes and went for the jugular. And if that wasn’t enough, Schofield and Mongeau claim Sang tried to pitch Schofield’s relationship woes as a Netflix series. Talk about capitalizing on someone’s pain.

Is Zach Sang suing Brooke Schofield?

In the latest episode of Cancelled, Schofield didn’t hold back. “I get a call saying that he [Sang] is threatening legal action because I have done what he considers to be ‘irreparable damage’ to his career,” claimed Schofield. “Let me just first of all go on record and say he is so lucky I didn’t say most of the things that I wanted to say. Okay? Second of all, listen, I’m careful. I don’t want to get sued. I am so strategic.”

Schofield continued, her voice steady and sure, “I have never — and put this on the f*cking Bible — I have never told so much as a slight fabrication in regards to Clinton Kane, Zach Sang, Matt Rife, anybody because I have awareness. You can sue for defamation if there is misinformation and I have never given any sort of misinformation.” And Mongeau, ever the jokester, chimed in with a laugh, “That makes one of us. Yuh.” Sang has yet to comment on Schofield’s claims publicly.

The Cancelled podcast has always been a space for spilling secrets and sharing stories, but this episode turned the volume up to eleven. Schofield’s bravery in confronting Sang and his alleged manipulation is nothing short of inspiring. It’s a reminder that, in the podcast world and beyond, our voices are powerful, and speaking our truth can shake up even the most established players.

In the world of podcasting, where every episode can spark a thousand conversations, Schofield is proving that she’s not just another voice — she’s a force to be reckoned with. And as for Sang? Well, he might want to reconsider picking fights with the queens of the mic. Whether you’re Team Schofield or Team Sang, one thing’s for sure: this saga is far from over. So, tune in to Cancelled for the latest updates and grab your popcorn, because this is the podcast drama we can’t stop listening to.